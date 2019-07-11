Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Condo of the week: 257 Euclid Avenue

Condo of the week: 257 Euclid Avenue

This condo is one of only five in the building that was once three separate townhouses and home to First Born Church, a maybe-cult, in the 80s

The modern open loft boasts 10-foot ceilings, big windows and lots of storage. 

The main floor is a bit on the dark side, with only one window at the end of the family room, but the white kitchen and walls keep it feeling airy. 

The kitchen is sleek with stainless steel appliances, stone countertops and a funky backsplash.  

The family room is upstairs, along with the two bedrooms. It's bright and cozy with a gas fireplace. 

One of the bedrooms is currently being used as an office/pilates workout room but can easily be transformed back to a traditional bedroom. 

The master suite is spacious and filled with sunlight, thanks to the large window that spans the entire room. 

It comes complete with a five-piece en suite bathroom and more than one closet. 

As for outdoor space, there's a small balcony off the second floor, but it's big enough for some seating and a BBQ.

Specs
Good For

Foodies! Located near Trinity Bellwoods and Little Italy, the location is ideal for going out to all the restaurants around.

Move On If

You want a building with more amenities. Because this place used to be townhouses, there's no gym, pool, concierge or anything else that usually comes with a condo building.

Lead photo by

Property Pandas Inc.

