House of the week: 94 Douglas Crescent

This house was already spectacular a while back, when it sold in 2017. It had recently undergone a spectacular renovation and now it's back on the market. Situated in Governors' Bridge, the place is beautiful with panoramic windows, an open concept layout and unique design features throughout.

The kitchen is clean, crisp and minimalist.

There's plenty of light that brightens the living and dining room. The hardwood floor and the huge marble fireplace add a touch of warmth to the white walls and clean lines of this very square house.

The home only has three bedrooms, which seems like a low number considering the almost $3 million price tag on the place.

One of the bedrooms has two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows, which could either be amazing or very annoying, depending on if you're a morning person or not.

As for outdoor space, the backyard is a bit cramped as the detached garage takes up most of the room. But, the home is right across from Nesbitt Park so there's definitely nature within walking distance.

Specs

Address: 94 Douglas Cres.

Price: $2,995,000

Land Size: 40 x 113 feet

Bedrooms: 3 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 40

Transit Score: 67

Listing agent: Jacqueline Yaffe

Listing ID: C4448066

Good For

Practicing your free throw technique. With a basketball court in the backyard, you'll be hitting three-pointers with your eyes closed.

Move On If

You're not a fan of contemporary design. The cube-like nature of this house isn't for everyone.