Condo of the week: 533 Richmond Street West

Just beautiful! This stunning penthouse is a dream.

The building is in the heart of the Fashion District and the unit itself is beautifully designed.

It has giant windows that span both stories of this unit, cool concrete accents, plus gorgeous hardwood floors, and a rooftop patio that rivals the best of them. It's hard not to love this place.

The main floor is bright and airy despite it being quite narrow—only 15 feet wide at some points. But there is over 2,000 square feet of living space.

The kitchen is pretty, very condo-standard, but still lovely.

The bedrooms are located on the second level of the unit, although one is definitely smaller than the other.

The master bedroom has an en suite and a walk-in closet.

But the big selling point is definitely the rooftop patio that offers 360-degree views of the city, and with patio season just around the corner, it's the perfect place to throw a party.

Specs

Good For

Living your best Feng Shui life. According to the listing, this place has been "Feng Shui Certified by Master Paul Ng and contains two prosperity centres and excellent energy for relationships, health and learning."

Move On If

You don't want to be directly opposite an office building with such big windows. As someone who just stayed in a hotel room where you can see right across the street into the office, forgetting to close the blinds just once can lead to some awkward moments.