Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
533 richmond street west toronto

Condo of the week: 533 Richmond Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Just beautiful! This stunning penthouse is a dream. 533 richmond street west toronto

The building is in the heart of the Fashion District and the unit itself is beautifully designed.

533 richmond street west torontoIt has giant windows that span both stories of this unit, cool concrete accents, plus gorgeous hardwood floors, and a rooftop patio that rivals the best of them. It's hard not to love this place. 

533 richmond street west torontoThe main floor is bright and airy despite it being quite narrow—only 15 feet wide at some points. But there is over 2,000 square feet of living space.

533 richmond street west torontoThe kitchen is pretty, very condo-standard, but still lovely. 

533 richmond street west torontoThe bedrooms are located on the second level of the unit, although one is definitely smaller than the other.  

533 richmond street west torontoThe master bedroom has an en suite and a walk-in closet. 

533 richmond street west torontoBut the big selling point is definitely the rooftop patio that offers 360-degree views of the city, and with patio season just around the corner, it's the perfect place to throw a party. 

533 richmond street west torontoSpecs
Good For

Living your best Feng Shui life. According to the listing, this place has been "Feng Shui Certified by Master Paul Ng and contains two prosperity centres and excellent energy for relationships, health and learning."533 richmond street west toronto

Move On If

You don't want to be directly opposite an office building with such big windows. As someone who just stayed in a hotel room where you can see right across the street into the office, forgetting to close the blinds just once can lead to some awkward moments.   533 richmond street west toronto

Lead photo by

Images via Sotheby's International Realty 

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 533 Richmond Street West

Rental of the week: somewhere around Dufferin and Finch

Someone created a rap song to sell their Toronto house

House of the week: 44-46 Bernard Avenue

Sold! Toronto home goes for $300k over asking in one day

Here's what the renovated Holt Renfrew on Bloor St. will look like

Massive condo complex to replace Toronto's Scotiabank Theatre

Condo of the week: 1100 Lansdowne Avenue