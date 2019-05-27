Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
27 dunbar road toronto

Sold! This is what a $4 million home looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

"Eccentric" might be one word to describe this home. "Stunning" might be another. 27 dunbar road torontoThe home is filled with art, tribal masks, colourful rugs and even taxidermy. It’s hard to imagine it any other way.

27 dunbar road torontoThe four-bedroom home is situated in South Rosedale, close to all the best private schools, and only a few minutes from downtown.

27 dunbar road torontoThe home is well-proportioned with lots of living space on the main floor.

27 dunbar road torontoThere’s the requisite living room, dining room and kitchen as well as a family room and sunroom.

27 dunbar road torontoThe kitchen is a bit dated (or retro, depending on how you look at things).

27 dunbar road torontoThe brown tile, wood-burning fireplace, stucco ceiling and panel lighting are all very 1970s.

27 dunbar road torontoThere are three bedrooms on the second floor, one of which has the most dizzying bathroom attached.

The master bedroom is bright and spacious with a cozy fireplace, a large walk-in closet/dressing room and a rose-coloured en suite bathroom.

27 dunbar road torontoOn the third floor is a loft space with vaulted ceilings.

27 dunbar road torontoThe house also comes complete with a sauna, outdoor swimming pool and cobblestones in the backyard, salvaged from TTC streetcar tracks.27 dunbar road toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 27 Dunbar Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Size: 52.75 x 143 feet
  • Realtor:  Royal LePage Terrequity Oxley Robert Real Estate, Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $4,295,000
  • Sold for: $4,000,00027 dunbar road toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

Possibly the potential for exterior renovations. The home is designated UR (unrated) so even though it’s a historic home, you can still change things if you want. The rarity of such a designation probably factored into the cost.27 dunbar road toronto

Was it worth it?

Considering most of the charm left by the previous owners, it’s understandable why the house went for under asking. That being said, it’s a lovely home in a great location, so it still fetched top dollar.27 dunbar road toronto

Lead photo by

Images via HouseSigma

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $4 million home looks like in Toronto

You now need to make $160K a year to buy a house in Toronto

Condo of the week: 385 Brunswick Avenue

Toronto considers making affordable units mandatory in all new condos

Rental of the week: 576 Front Street West

Condos could replace iconic chicken joint in Kensington Market

House of the week: 67 Roxborough Drive

Toronto landlord fined $135K for illegally evicting tenants