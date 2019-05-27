Sold! This is what a $4 million home looks like in Toronto

"Eccentric" might be one word to describe this home. "Stunning" might be another. The home is filled with art, tribal masks, colourful rugs and even taxidermy. It’s hard to imagine it any other way.

The four-bedroom home is situated in South Rosedale, close to all the best private schools, and only a few minutes from downtown.

The home is well-proportioned with lots of living space on the main floor.

There’s the requisite living room, dining room and kitchen as well as a family room and sunroom.

The kitchen is a bit dated (or retro, depending on how you look at things).

The brown tile, wood-burning fireplace, stucco ceiling and panel lighting are all very 1970s.

There are three bedrooms on the second floor, one of which has the most dizzying bathroom attached.

The master bedroom is bright and spacious with a cozy fireplace, a large walk-in closet/dressing room and a rose-coloured en suite bathroom.

On the third floor is a loft space with vaulted ceilings.

The house also comes complete with a sauna, outdoor swimming pool and cobblestones in the backyard, salvaged from TTC streetcar tracks.

The Essentials

Address: 27 Dunbar Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 7

Size: 52.75 x 143 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage Terrequity Oxley Robert Real Estate, Brokerage

Hit the market at: $4,295,000

Sold for: $4,000,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Possibly the potential for exterior renovations. The home is designated UR (unrated) so even though it’s a historic home, you can still change things if you want. The rarity of such a designation probably factored into the cost.

Was it worth it?

Considering most of the charm left by the previous owners, it’s understandable why the house went for under asking. That being said, it’s a lovely home in a great location, so it still fetched top dollar.