Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 37 minutes ago
517 kingston road toronto

Condo of the week: 517 Kingston Road

This three-storey loft in The Beaches looks like a vacation property in the best way.517 kingston road torontoThe loft is filled with sunlight, light wood and there's even a view of the lake. Staycations might not seem so bad if you live here.

517 kingston road torontoThe loft is open concept with soaring ceilings. The living room has a huge built-in shelving unit with one of those library ladders and a gas fireplace adding to the cozy vibe.

517 kingston road torontoThe kitchen is spacious with lots of counter space.

517 kingston road torontoThe stairs throughout the house are this industry metal, which kinda gives the place a submarine vibe but also doesn't help anyone with vertigo problems.

517 kingston road torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms. They're on the small side and the ceilings are corrugated metal, making it seem like you're in a garden shed—a nice one, though.

517 kingston road torontoThe master bath has all the fixings, including a fireplace. Bath time just became that much more relaxing.

517 kingston road torontoFinally, on the third floor is the walk-out to a private terrace. It's a luxury to find a loft with this much outdoor space, plus the view of the lake doesn't hurt.  517 kingston road toronto

Specs
  • Address: #8 – 517 Kingston Road  
  • Price: $949,900
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 79    
  • Transit Score: 90
  • Maintenance Fees: $693 monthly
  • Listing agent: Karen Doering
  • Listing ID: E4413376
517 kingston road torontoGood For

Summer parties. The rooftop terrace is the perfect place to host a BBQ while taking in the views of the lake and the city.517 kingston road toronto

Move On If

The bedrooms are too cramped for your liking. Yes, bedrooms are technically only needed for sleeping, but sometimes it's nice not to feel like the walls are closing in.517 kingston road toronto

Lead photo by

Property Pandas Inc.

