Condo of the week: 517 Kingston Road

This three-storey loft in The Beaches looks like a vacation property in the best way. The loft is filled with sunlight, light wood and there's even a view of the lake. Staycations might not seem so bad if you live here.

The loft is open concept with soaring ceilings. The living room has a huge built-in shelving unit with one of those library ladders and a gas fireplace adding to the cozy vibe.

The kitchen is spacious with lots of counter space.

The stairs throughout the house are this industry metal, which kinda gives the place a submarine vibe but also doesn't help anyone with vertigo problems.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. They're on the small side and the ceilings are corrugated metal, making it seem like you're in a garden shed—a nice one, though.

The master bath has all the fixings, including a fireplace. Bath time just became that much more relaxing.

Finally, on the third floor is the walk-out to a private terrace. It's a luxury to find a loft with this much outdoor space, plus the view of the lake doesn't hurt.

Specs

Address: #8 – 517 Kingston Road

Price: $949,900

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 79

Transit Score: 90

Maintenance Fees: $693 monthly

Listing agent: Karen Doering

Listing ID: E4413376

Good For

Summer parties. The rooftop terrace is the perfect place to host a BBQ while taking in the views of the lake and the city.

Move On If

The bedrooms are too cramped for your liking. Yes, bedrooms are technically only needed for sleeping, but sometimes it's nice not to feel like the walls are closing in.