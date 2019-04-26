Sold! Toronto home goes for 200k under asking after six months

You know how people say: "It's what's on the inside that counts!" Well, that cliche certainly applies to this house.

The exterior of the house looks like a post-war office building. It's hideous by most standards. But then you walk through the front door and wow, just wow!

The spiral staircase is stunning contrasted with the clean, crisp lines of the rest of the house.

The home is open concept and modern. The large windows make the space bright, while the soaring ceilings give it an airy feel.

The kitchen and dining area are all together in one big bright space. I like the fact that the cupboards aren't white or black. The colour adds a touch of character that's usually sorely lacking these new builds.

The house is spread out over three floors, with the main bedrooms being on the second.

The rooms are contemporary and spacious.

The master suite is technically this gorgeous room with the large window (according to the floor plan on the second floor), but the owners have actually used the fourth bedroom on the third floor as the master suite.

The space is expansive and walks-out onto a rooftop patio.

There's also a little bar area up there for making cocktails or coffee to sip on the deck.

There's more living room in the basement and there's a decently-sized backyard.

Also a nice touch to this house is the brand new garage.

The Essentials

Address: 31 Alhambra Ave.

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 26.67 x 142 feet

Realtor: Brott Hadden Group

Hit the market at: $2,850,000

Sold for: $2,675,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The staging was impeccable. Honestly, whoever does Brott Hadden Group's staging is a genius! Also, the house is brand new and in a prime location.

Was it worth it?

While it was definitely priced too high in the beginning—it was first listed at $2.95 million—I think sold for what it's worth. If you get past the boring exterior, it's a beautiful home worthy of the pricetag.