Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
31 alhambra ave toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for 200k under asking after six months

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

You know how people say: "It's what's on the inside that counts!" Well, that cliche certainly applies to this house.

31 alhambra ave torontoThe exterior of the house looks like a post-war office building. It's hideous by most standards. But then you walk through the front door and wow, just wow!

31 alhambra ave torontoThe spiral staircase is stunning contrasted with the clean, crisp lines of the rest of the house.

31 alhambra ave torontoThe home is open concept and modern. The large windows make the space bright, while the soaring ceilings give it an airy feel.

31 alhambra ave torontoThe kitchen and dining area are all together in one big bright space. I like the fact that the cupboards aren't white or black. The colour adds a touch of character that's usually sorely lacking these new builds.

31 alhambra ave torontoThe house is spread out over three floors, with the main bedrooms being on the second.

31 alhambra ave torontoThe rooms are contemporary and spacious.

31 alhambra ave torontoThe master suite is technically this gorgeous room with the large window (according to the floor plan on the second floor), but the owners have actually used the fourth bedroom on the third floor as the master suite.

31 alhambra ave torontoThe space is expansive and walks-out onto a rooftop patio.

31 alhambra ave torontoThere's also a little bar area up there for making cocktails or coffee to sip on the deck.

31 alhambra ave torontoThere's more living room in the basement and there's a decently-sized backyard.

31 alhambra ave torontoAlso a nice touch to this house is the brand new garage.  31 alhambra ave toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 31 Alhambra Ave.
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 26.67 x 142 feet
  • Realtor: Brott Hadden Group
  • Hit the market at: $2,850,000
  • Sold for: $2,675,00031 alhambra ave toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

The staging was impeccable. Honestly, whoever does Brott Hadden Group's staging is a genius! Also, the house is brand new and in a prime location.31 alhambra ave toronto

Was it worth it?

While it was definitely priced too high in the beginning—it was first listed at $2.95 million—I think sold for what it's worth. If you get past the boring exterior, it's a beautiful home worthy of the pricetag.31 alhambra ave toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Toronto home goes for 200k under asking after six months

New study says you need to make $125K to buy a house in Toronto

Condo of the week: 517 Kingston Road

One of Toronto's most iconic homes is for sale at $21.5 million

Rental of the week: 140 Carlton Street

Here's what Toronto's famous terra cotta house looks like now

House of the week: 18A Westmount Park Road

Sold! Picturesque Toronto home goes for $500K over asking