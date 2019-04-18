House of the week: 18 Donwoods Drive

This home is a millennial Pinterest mood board come to life. From the beautiful hand scraped oak hardwood floors to the marble features throughout and the floor-to-ceiling windows, I'm here for all of it. The property is on top of a private hillock overlooking the valley and thankfully the home is made for taking in the view. The panoramic doors fold up completely so you can enjoy the view even more in the summer.

The main floor has an open plan kitchen, living and dining area. It's bright, spacious and full of natural light. The wood burning fireplaces in the living and family room give the spaces an extra touch of warmth and the marble feature walls look beautiful.

The kitchen is modern with dark cabinetry, marble counters, high-end appliances and brass accents.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms. Some are definitely larger than others but the master bedroom is spectacular. It has a large bay window that floods the space with sunlight and soaring 9-foot ceilings.

It also comes complete with a huge walk-in closet and a massive en suite bathroom.

There's more living room in the basement, with a large rec room and a stylish mud room.

As for outdoor space, there's two huge decks that overlook the valley. But, the lawn is basically a hill, which could be a giant pain to mow in the summer.

Specs

Address: 18 Donwoods Dr.

Price: $4,880,000

Land Size: 73.84 x 165.02 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 9

Walk Score: 81

Transit Score: 81

Listing agent: Rashi Narula

Listing ID: C4401204

Good For

Summer entertaining. With two huge decks, the panoramic doors and all that gorgeous greenery surrounding the property, it's the perfect place to have a casual BBQ or a fancier summer soiree.

Move On If

You mow your own lawn. Have you ever tried to push a lawnmower up a hill in 40 degree heat?