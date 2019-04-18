House of the week: 18 Donwoods Drive

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
This home is a millennial Pinterest mood board come to life. From the beautiful hand scraped oak hardwood floors to the marble features throughout and the floor-to-ceiling windows, I'm here for all of it.18 donwoods drive torontoThe property is on top of a private hillock overlooking the valley and thankfully the home is made for taking in the view. The panoramic doors fold up completely so you can enjoy the view even more in the summer.

18 donwoods drive torontoThe main floor has an open plan kitchen, living and dining area. It's bright, spacious and full of natural light. The wood burning fireplaces in the living and family room give the spaces an extra touch of warmth and the marble feature walls look beautiful.  

18 donwoods drive torontoThe kitchen is modern with dark cabinetry, marble counters, high-end appliances and brass accents.

18 donwoods drive torontoUpstairs are the four bedrooms. Some are definitely larger than others but the master bedroom is spectacular.  It has a large bay window that floods the space with sunlight and soaring 9-foot ceilings.

18 donwoods drive torontoIt also comes complete with a huge walk-in closet and a massive en suite bathroom.

18 donwoods drive torontoThere's more living room in the basement, with a large rec room and a stylish mud room.  

18 donwoods drive torontoAs for outdoor space, there's two huge decks that overlook the valley. But, the lawn is basically a hill, which could be a giant pain to mow in the summer.18 donwoods drive toronto

Specs
  • Address: 18 Donwoods Dr.
  • Price: $4,880,000
  • Land Size: 73.84 x 165.02 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 9
  • Walk Score:  81
  • Transit Score: 81
  • Listing agent: Rashi Narula
  • Listing ID: C440120418 donwoods drive toronto
Good For

Summer entertaining. With two huge decks, the panoramic doors and all that gorgeous greenery surrounding the property, it's the perfect place to have a casual BBQ or a fancier summer soiree.18 donwoods drive toronto

Move On If

You mow your own lawn. Have you ever tried to push a lawnmower up a hill in 40 degree heat?18 donwoods drive toronto

Lead photo by

Pixels Alive

