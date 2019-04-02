Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
106 wychwood park toronto

House of the week: 106 Wychwood Park

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This home is bright, modern and surrounded by greenery. What more could you want?106 wychwood park toronto

The Wychwood Park house has an open concept main floor with soaring ceilings and huge windows that flood the rooms with light.

106 wychwood park torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern. I like the dual-tone wood and white cabinetry that has a Scandinavian vibe to it.

106 wychwood park torontoThere are four large bedrooms upstairs.

106 wychwood park torontoThe master bedroom is expansive.  

106 wychwood park torontoIt comes complete with a spa-like en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet of Carrie Bradshaw's dreams.

106 wychwood park torontoAnd this house isn't without its toys. There's a home theatre with a 120-inch screen and stadium like seating, there's a wine cellar, a heated garage/workshop, perfect for tinkering with a car or motorcycle, and an oversized hot tub.  

106 wychwood park torontoAs for outdoor space, the backyard gets plenty of sun and has a great patio but there isn't really a lawn to speak of. The extra large "swim spa" is perfect for relaxing in after a long day.106 wychwood park toronto

Specs
106 wychwood park torontoGood For

Movie night. With a home theater like this, your home will be the movie marathon destination.106 wychwood park toronto

Move On If

You want more outdoor space.106 wychwood park toronto

Lead photo by

Houssmax

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 106 Wychwood Park

Sold! This is what a $2.28 million home looks like in Toronto

You can live in this creepy Markham basement for $800

Condo of the week: 570 Wellington Street West

Huge new Toronto skyscraper will have an urban forest on the roof

Rental of the week: 886 Dundas Street West

House of the week: 32 Thirty Second Street

The University of Toronto is building an enormous new innovation complex