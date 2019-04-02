House of the week: 106 Wychwood Park

This home is bright, modern and surrounded by greenery. What more could you want?

The Wychwood Park house has an open concept main floor with soaring ceilings and huge windows that flood the rooms with light.

The kitchen is sleek and modern. I like the dual-tone wood and white cabinetry that has a Scandinavian vibe to it.

There are four large bedrooms upstairs.

The master bedroom is expansive.

It comes complete with a spa-like en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet of Carrie Bradshaw's dreams.

And this house isn't without its toys. There's a home theatre with a 120-inch screen and stadium like seating, there's a wine cellar, a heated garage/workshop, perfect for tinkering with a car or motorcycle, and an oversized hot tub.

As for outdoor space, the backyard gets plenty of sun and has a great patio but there isn't really a lawn to speak of. The extra large "swim spa" is perfect for relaxing in after a long day.

Specs

Address: 106 Wychwood Park

Price: $5,900,000

Land Size: 100 x 115.4 feet

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 7

Walk Score: 85

Transit Score: 87

Listing agent: Howard Biderman

Listing ID: C4392813

Good For

Movie night. With a home theater like this, your home will be the movie marathon destination.

Move On If

You want more outdoor space.