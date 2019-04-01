Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
1 bedford road toronto

Sold! This is what a $5 million condo looks like in Toronto

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Overlooking the city, this stunning penthouse sits pretty in the Annex.1 bedford road toronto

With over 2,000 square feet of living space, architect Heather Dubbeldam created a modern suite that is filled with light and simplicity.

1 bedford road torontoThe main living area is open plan. The huge floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of light and the 50-foot custom built-in bookshelf is every bibliophile's dream.

1 bedford road torontoThe teak-colour wood adds a nice touch of warmth to an otherwise cold space.

1 bedford road torontoThe kitchen is sleek and minimalist with plain white cabinets and grey countertops.

1 bedford road torontoThere are two bedrooms and another small room that could be used as an office or as another bedroom.  

1 bedford road torontoThe rooms are pretty basic as far as rooms go.

1 bedford road torontoThe bathrooms are modern and stark with an all-white look.

1 bedford road torontoAs for outdoor space, you're spoiled with a breathtaking view of the city and there's four large balconies for you to take it all in.1 bedford road toronto

The Essentials
1 bedford road torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

The view, the location, the fact that it has noise cancelling insulation? Probably a combo of everything, but mostly the location.1 bedford road toronto

Was it worth it?

I'm struggling to see why this condo is worth so much. To me it's just another fancy glass box in the sky and you could get a way cooler house for this kind of cash.1 bedford road toronto

Lead photo by

Images via HouseSigma

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This is what a $5 million condo looks like in Toronto

Condo of the week: 40 Westmoreland Avenue

1 in 10 new Toronto condos are owned by non-Canadian residents

Rental of the week: somewhere near the Ajax GO station

Ernest Hemingway's Toronto home is for sale

Toronto's most derelict mall will be partially replaced by condo towers

House of the week: 18 Donwoods Drive

Stunning new condo tower set to rise above St. Patrick Station in Toronto