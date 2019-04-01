Sold! This is what a $5 million condo looks like in Toronto

Overlooking the city, this stunning penthouse sits pretty in the Annex.

With over 2,000 square feet of living space, architect Heather Dubbeldam created a modern suite that is filled with light and simplicity.

The main living area is open plan. The huge floor-to-ceiling windows provide plenty of light and the 50-foot custom built-in bookshelf is every bibliophile's dream.

The teak-colour wood adds a nice touch of warmth to an otherwise cold space.

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist with plain white cabinets and grey countertops.

There are two bedrooms and another small room that could be used as an office or as another bedroom.

The rooms are pretty basic as far as rooms go.

The bathrooms are modern and stark with an all-white look.

As for outdoor space, you're spoiled with a breathtaking view of the city and there's four large balconies for you to take it all in.

The Essentials

Why it sold for what it did?

The view, the location, the fact that it has noise cancelling insulation? Probably a combo of everything, but mostly the location.

Was it worth it?

I'm struggling to see why this condo is worth so much. To me it's just another fancy glass box in the sky and you could get a way cooler house for this kind of cash.