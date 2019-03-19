House of the week: 88 Glenrose Avenue

This house was listed late last year for $3.98 million, but they've dropped the price and put it back on the market. They've done a beautiful job on the house with big, bright open spaces, gorgeous hardwood floors and a covetable rooftop terrace.

The main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room and kitchen all being melded together. It makes the space perfect for entertaining or just hanging out with the family.

The kitchen has stunning brass features and a vintage-looking oven that makes me swoon.

There are four bedrooms on the second floor of the house. They're all spacious and airy.

The master bedroom is on the third floor of the home. It's truly your own private oasis up there.

The bedroom is expansive, and the en suite bathroom is like a spa with a huge soaker tub and a double head shower. There's also a sitting room up there to spend a Sunday afternoon reading or catching up on some work.

But, the best part of the third floor is the rooftop terrace, with unobstructed views of the city. I can just imagine spending summer evenings relaxing with a glass of wine up there.

There's more living space in the basement with a guest bedroom and rec room.

The big drawback to this place is the outdoor space. The house doesn't really have a backyard, and what little space it does have is right on the edge of a busy road.

Specs

Address: 88 Glenrose Ave.

Price: $3,775,000

Land Size: 82.42 x 46.6 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 68

Transit Score: 82

Listing agent: Nancy Jobin

Listing ID: C4381246

Good For

Sipping wine on your rooftop terrace while enjoying the view.

Move On If

You want a sprawling backyard that's not right on a main road.