Sold! This Toronto home went for $312K over asking

It's not really surprising this house went for well over the asking price. While it's not an architectural masterpiece, it's just a good house. The main floor is open plan, with a huge bay window at the front of the house that lets natural light filter through the living room, dining room and kitchen.

The hardwood floors, stained glass windows and exposed red brick give this old Victorian its charm and character.

The kitchen was renovated and is spacious with a walk-out into the backyard.

There are four bedroom upstairs. The rooms are decently sized.

The master bedroom also has a walk-out onto a balcony and a newly done en suite bathroom.

The third floor is where the family room is. It's cozy with the gabled ceilings.

And in the basement there's a full apartment suite that could be used for in-laws or to rent out for some added income.

The Essentials

Address: 29 Borden Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 + 1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 17 x 105 feet

Realtor: Re/Max

Hit the market at: $1,499,000

Sold for: $1,811,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It's a good house that was recently renovated and has a potential rental suite in the basement. Plus, the location is pretty great.

Was it worth it?

Yeah! It's hard to go wrong with a move-in ready home in a good location that can give you a little side hustle if you want it.