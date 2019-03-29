Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
29 borden street toronto

Sold! This Toronto home went for $312K over asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

It's not really surprising this house went for well over the asking price. While it's not an architectural masterpiece, it's just a good house.29 borden street torontoThe main floor is open plan, with a huge bay window at the front of the house that lets natural light filter through the living room, dining room and kitchen.

29 borden street torontoThe hardwood floors, stained glass windows and exposed red brick give this old Victorian its charm and character.

29 borden street torontoThe kitchen was renovated and is spacious with a walk-out into the backyard.

29 borden street torontoThere are four bedroom upstairs. The rooms are decently sized.

29 borden street torontoThe master bedroom also has a walk-out onto a balcony and a newly done en suite bathroom.

29 borden street torontoThe third floor is where the family room is. It's cozy with the gabled ceilings.

29 borden street torontoAnd in the basement there's a full apartment suite that could be used for in-laws or to rent out for some added income.29 borden street toronto

The Essentials
  • Address: 29 Borden Street
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 17 x 105 feet
  • Realtor: Re/Max
  • Hit the market at: $1,499,000
  • Sold for: $1,811,00029 borden street toronto
Why it sold for what it did?

It's a good house that was recently renovated and has a potential rental suite in the basement. Plus, the location is pretty great.29 borden street toronto

Was it worth it?

Yeah! It's hard to go wrong with a move-in ready home in a good location that can give you a little side hustle if you want it.29 borden street toronto

Lead photo by

Imaginahome

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! This Toronto home went for $312K over asking

Canada will spend $89 million on affordable housing in Toronto

Condo of the week: 50 Yorkville Avenue

Exhibition Place is getting a new pedestrian sky bridge

Rental of the week: somewhere in East York

House of the week: 95 Riverview Drive

Sold! This Toronto home went for $256k over asking in only a week

These were Toronto's most expensive condos last year