Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
24 noble street toronto

Condo of the week: 24 Noble Street

It might be considered impossible, but if you search hard enough, you may find a hard loft for under $1 million in Toronto. This space is just that.24 noble street torontoNestled between High Park, Queen West and Parkdale, this studio loft has the potential to be stunning. It’s already quite nice now but it could be even better with a little work.24 noble street torontoIt already has the bones for a great space, with exposed beams, exposed brick and oversized windows, which flood the place with natural light. Plus, the open concept layout and soaring 10-foot ceilings make this studio seem spacious and airy.

24 noble street torontoThe kitchen is simple, but there’s plenty of storage space. Unfortunately, it seems the kitchen is the only place that has any kind of storage.

24 noble street torontoThe bathroom is a bit dated and oddly doesn’t have a mirror. But, it has the rest of the basics.

24 noble street torontoThe big downside to this place is that there isn’t a bedroom, which is obvious because it's a studio. There’s also no outdoor space, as is common with old warehouse buildings.24 noble street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #111 – 24 Noble Street
  • Price: $510,000
  • Bedrooms: 0
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 97    
  • Transit Score: 96
  • Maintenance Fees: $315 monthly
  • Listing agent: Andrew Dybenko
  • Listing ID: C435833824 noble street toronto
Good For

Potential renovations. Hard lofts are hard to come by, and this one, while it needs some work, is affordable and could very well be a dream with a bit of creativity and some DIY know-how.

Move On If

You want a bedroom. Living in a studio definitely has some drawbacks.24 noble street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

iGuide

