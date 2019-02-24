Condo of the week: 24 Noble Street

It might be considered impossible, but if you search hard enough, you may find a hard loft for under $1 million in Toronto. This space is just that. Nestled between High Park, Queen West and Parkdale, this studio loft has the potential to be stunning. It’s already quite nice now but it could be even better with a little work. It already has the bones for a great space, with exposed beams, exposed brick and oversized windows, which flood the place with natural light. Plus, the open concept layout and soaring 10-foot ceilings make this studio seem spacious and airy.

The kitchen is simple, but there’s plenty of storage space. Unfortunately, it seems the kitchen is the only place that has any kind of storage.

The bathroom is a bit dated and oddly doesn’t have a mirror. But, it has the rest of the basics.

The big downside to this place is that there isn’t a bedroom, which is obvious because it's a studio. There’s also no outdoor space, as is common with old warehouse buildings.

Specs

Address: #111 – 24 Noble Street

Price: $510,000

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 96

Maintenance Fees: $315 monthly

Listing agent: Andrew Dybenko

Listing ID: C4358338

Good For

Potential renovations. Hard lofts are hard to come by, and this one, while it needs some work, is affordable and could very well be a dream with a bit of creativity and some DIY know-how.

Move On If

You want a bedroom. Living in a studio definitely has some drawbacks.