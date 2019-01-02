Rental of the week: 46 East Liberty Street

Real Estate
46 east liberty street toronto

I can only describe this place as a dorm room for rich adults, but it doesn't even look grown up.   

This place doesn't have even the basic requirement for sleep. I'm sorry, but correct me if I'm wrong. What do you usually sleep on at night? That’s right, A BED!

What does this place have? A pull-out couch. I don't care how many throw pillows from Anthropologie you put on there, it's still NOT a bed. 46 east liberty street torontoAnd do you want to know how much you have to pay to not sleep on a bed? Wait for it…. $1,900 a month. A month! 

Also side note: if you're over the age of 25  and not a musician you should only be sleeping on couches when there aren't any other options or you pass out while watching reruns of Friends with your hand still in a bag of Cheetos. No exceptions.

46 east liberty street torontoThis place is also in Liberty Village. You'll be so cramped trying to get out on the horrible transit options as you sardine-can your way to work every morning.

46 east liberty street torontoAnd it's not just the rent that's outrageously priced, everything is so expensive in this area: groceries, bars, restaurants, parking, existing...

I weep for the Toronto rental market and anyone stupid enough to pay $1,900 a month to live like a squatter.  46 east liberty street toronto

Specs
  • Address: 46 East Liberty Street
  • Type: Studio
  • Rent: $1,900/ month
  • Furnished? Yes (plus dishes and cutlery)
  • Utilities: Unlimited WiFi
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 0  
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: No
  • Laundry? In-unit
  • Outdoor space? Apparently there's “dedicated outdoor patio space”
  • Pet friendly? Please don’t make a pet live here
Good For

Wasting almost two weeks salary on the most uncomfortable sleep of your life. (I say that with first hand knowledge of how terrible that Ikea couch is.)

Move On If

You just want a bed. God, even a single bed would be better than this!46 east liberty street toronto

