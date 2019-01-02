Rental of the week: 46 East Liberty Street

I can only describe this place as a dorm room for rich adults, but it doesn't even look grown up.

This place doesn't have even the basic requirement for sleep. I'm sorry, but correct me if I'm wrong. What do you usually sleep on at night? That’s right, A BED!

What does this place have? A pull-out couch. I don't care how many throw pillows from Anthropologie you put on there, it's still NOT a bed. And do you want to know how much you have to pay to not sleep on a bed? Wait for it…. $1,900 a month. A month!

Also side note: if you're over the age of 25 and not a musician you should only be sleeping on couches when there aren't any other options or you pass out while watching reruns of Friends with your hand still in a bag of Cheetos. No exceptions.

This place is also in Liberty Village. You'll be so cramped trying to get out on the horrible transit options as you sardine-can your way to work every morning.

And it's not just the rent that's outrageously priced, everything is so expensive in this area: groceries, bars, restaurants, parking, existing...

I weep for the Toronto rental market and anyone stupid enough to pay $1,900 a month to live like a squatter.

Specs

Address: 46 East Liberty Street

Type: Studio

Rent: $1,900/ month

Furnished? Yes (plus dishes and cutlery)

Utilities: Unlimited WiFi

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 0

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: No

Laundry? In-unit

Outdoor space? Apparently there's “dedicated outdoor patio space”

Pet friendly? Please don’t make a pet live here

Good For

Wasting almost two weeks salary on the most uncomfortable sleep of your life. (I say that with first hand knowledge of how terrible that Ikea couch is.)

Move On If

You just want a bed. God, even a single bed would be better than this!