Condo of the week: 15 Fort York Boulevard

From the brick and lava rock walls to the concrete ceilings and dark hardwood floors, I’ve never seen so many different materials in one suite. I’m a bit surprised there isn't a fuzzy wall somewhere in here...

The main area is open concept. At the kitchen end, the ceilings are quite low and with the concrete it has a bit of a bunker feel to it.

But as you move through to the living room, the space becomes brighter thanks to the large floor-to-ceiling windows and patio door.

The patio is narrow, but at least there’s outdoor space, and it has a view of the lake.

The master bedroom is very eclectic with a custom light fixture that’s more of an art piece than a lighting apparatus. The room is bright with two walls of windows and there's enough room for a large bed, dresser and crib.

Both bedrooms have four-piece en suite bathrooms. They're nothing too fancy but they're modern and functional.

Specs

Address: #1610 - 15 Fort York Blvd

Price: $925,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 79

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $564.97 monthly

Listing agent: Jennifer Samsair

Listing ID: C4323172

Good For

Being close to everything. This area is turning into kind of a condo haven with grocery stores, Starbucks and almost anything you could need all within a block radius.

Move On If

You prefer more conventional style walls. This place is like a collage of building materials and, while it gives off a unique look, it can be a bit much.