House of the week: 71 The Bridle Path

For your viewing pleasure this week, here is a palatial Bridle Path mansion. This is the builder’s own home and they’ve put a ton of work into making it a masterpiece. The place exudes grandeur and opulence. Right when you first enter the home there’s a massive twin staircase that looks like something out of a Disney film.

At the top of the staircase is a huge stained glass dome, which is stunning.

The mansion also boasts a cathedral ballroom, manicured lawns designed by Wendy Berger and a whole tennis court. But what mansion isn’t complete without those things?

The principal rooms are sprawling with lots of natural light filtering through.

The kitchen has all top-of-the-line appliances and marble countertops. The cabinetry is extravagant but it works with the home.

In the basement there is a spacious wine cellar, a wet bar and large rec room.

Somewhere in the home you can find a beautiful library with built in wood shelving and a fireplace. Working from home here would be a dream come true.

There are nine bedrooms throughout the mansion. The master bedroom is big, bright and beautiful. There’s a fireplace, walk-in closet and a lavish en suite bathroom.

Probably my favourite part of the house is the pool. It’s enclosed in this magnificent room with two storeys of windows. It just looks so luxurious and spa-like.

And for anyone who has in-laws that need some attention there’s a two-storey suite with a separate entry and an elevator. So posh!

Specs

Address: 71 The Bridle Path

Price: $38,900,000

Lot Size: 246.38 x 353.63 feet

Bedrooms: 5 +4

Bathrooms: 11

Parking: 36

Walk Score: 19

Transit Score: 50

Listing agent: Barry Cohen

Listing ID: C4268546

Good For

Someone with a luxury car collection. There's 36 parking spaces and with that kind of room how could you not have a fleet of Ferraris to go along with this mega-mansion?

Move On If

You don’t mind playing at a public tennis court. You don’t need to spend almost $40 million to practice your back hand without an audience.