Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
71 bridle path toronto

House of the week: 71 The Bridle Path

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 51 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

For your viewing pleasure this week, here is a palatial Bridle Path mansion. This is the builder’s own home and they’ve put a ton of work into making it a masterpiece.71 the bridle path torontoThe place exudes grandeur and opulence. Right when you first enter the home there’s a massive twin staircase that looks like something out of a Disney film.

71 the bridle path torontoAt the top of the staircase is a huge stained glass dome, which is stunning.

71 the bridle path torontoThe mansion also boasts a cathedral ballroom, manicured lawns designed by Wendy Berger and a whole tennis court. But what mansion isn’t complete without those things?

71 the bridle path torontoThe principal rooms are sprawling with lots of natural light filtering through.

71 the bridle path torontoThe kitchen has all top-of-the-line appliances and marble countertops. The cabinetry is extravagant but it works with the home.

71 the bridle path torontoIn the basement there is a spacious wine cellar, a wet bar and large rec room.

71 the bridle path torontoSomewhere in the home you can find a beautiful library with built in wood shelving and a fireplace. Working from home here would be a dream come true.

71 the bridle path torontoThere are nine bedrooms throughout the mansion. The master bedroom is big, bright and beautiful. 71 the bridle path torontoThere’s a fireplace, walk-in closet and a lavish en suite bathroom.  

71 the bridle path torontoProbably my favourite part of the house is the pool. It’s enclosed in this magnificent room with two storeys of windows. It just looks so luxurious and spa-like. 

71 the bridle path torontoAnd for anyone who has in-laws that need some attention there’s a two-storey suite with a separate entry and an elevator. So posh!71 the bridle path toronto

Specs
  • Address: 71 The Bridle Path
  • Price: $38,900,000
  • Lot Size: 246.38 x 353.63 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 +4
  • Bathrooms: 11
  • Parking: 36
  • Walk Score: 19
  • Transit Score: 50
  • Listing agent: Barry Cohen
  • Listing ID: C4268546
71 the bridle path torontoGood For

Someone with a luxury car collection. There's 36 parking spaces and with that kind of room how could you not have a fleet of Ferraris to go along with this mega-mansion?  71 the bridle path toronto

Move On If

You don’t mind playing at a public tennis court. You don’t need to spend almost $40 million to practice your back hand without an audience. 71 the bridle path toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

barrycohenhomes.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 71 The Bridle Path

What a $3 million house looks like in Toronto vs. other cities

Sold! Rustic Toronto home by the lake goes for $2.6 million

Condo rents in Toronto just climbed to a record high

Condo of the week: 468 Wellington Street West

Rental of the week: 249 Withrow Avenue

House of the week: 8 Dale Avenue

Sold! Cabbagetown home goes for $182K over asking