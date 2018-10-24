Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
24 farnham avenue toronto

Sold! This is what a $5 million house looks like in Toronto

Tucked behind beautiful mature trees and huge flower blooms is a gorgeous red brick Victorian home that was built in the 1890s.24 farnham avenue torontoThe home has been completely renovated, earning it a feature in several home magazines, according to he listing.

24 farnham avenue torontoThe owners have maintained the home well, and it’s beautifully decorated. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with a large foyer and a den with suede wallpaper, which seems like an odd material to cover walls with, but looks great.

24 farnham avenue torontoThe combined living room and dining room are light and open thanks to the two bay windows.

24 farnham avenue torontoThe kitchen is simple but has plenty of storage and room for the whole family to gather round. And of course it has all the stainless steel high-end appliances.

24 farnham avenue torontoThe master bedroom is on the second floor. It has a seating area with a nice bay window overlooking the front garden that floods the room with natural light.

24 farnham avenue torontoThe en suite is modern with a large tub, heated tiles and marble counters.

24 farnham avenue torontoThe other bedrooms in the home are bright and spacious, each coming with its own walk-in closet.

24 farnham avenue torontoThe third floor has a office (or playroom), while the basement offers a expansive rec room.  

The only disappointing part of this house is the backyard. It just seems so plain and uninspiring. There’s a patio and a lawn, but that’s about it.  24 farnham avenue toronto

The Essentials
Why it sold for what it did?

It’s hard to resist a stunning Victorian home that’s been beautifully renovated. Plus, considering its location, close to some of the best private schools, shopping, Toronto Lawn, and more, it’s kind of the perfect house.  24 farnham avenue toronto

Was it worth it?

Even though the lot is rather small, I still think this place was a good purchase. Considering the house lasted a grand total of three days on the market, I’m not the only one who thinks so.24 farnham avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Sotheby's International Realty

