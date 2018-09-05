Rental of the week: 5 Admiral Road

Inside an old Edwardian home, this apartment is full of character, with wood panelled ceilings, original fireplaces and plenty of living space.

The living room, dining room and kitchen filter off the grand entrance.

The principal rooms are massive and bright with soaring nine foot ceilings.

I’m obsessed with the kitchen. It has a wood panelled ceiling, stainless steel appliances and a wood burning stove. It reminds me of a high-end cabin kitchen.

There’s also a separate butler's pantry and breakfast room, for those bougie folks out there.

The bedrooms have plenty of natural light and storage.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom.

As for outdoor space, there’s a large private backyard with a deck overlooking a gorgeous perennial garden.

This unit also has access to a wine cellar and a cold storage room in the basement.

Specs

Address: #Main - 5 Admiral Road

Type: Apartment

Rent: $4,450 / month (now leased)

Listing agent: David Allan Friestadt

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Someone who lives for the grandeur and elegance of the old homes in the Annex.

Move On If

You don’t like old-fashioned homes. For the same amount of money you can rent a new build ultra-modern condo.