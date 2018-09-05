Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
5 Admiral Road Toronto

Rental of the week: 5 Admiral Road

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
Inside an old Edwardian home, this apartment is full of character, with wood panelled ceilings, original fireplaces and plenty of living space.5 Admiral Road Toronto

The living room, dining room and kitchen filter off the grand entrance.

5 Admiral Road TorontoThe principal rooms are massive and bright with soaring nine foot ceilings.

5 Admiral Road TorontoI’m obsessed with the kitchen. It has a wood panelled ceiling, stainless steel appliances and a wood burning stove. 5 Admiral Road TorontoIt reminds me of a high-end cabin kitchen.

5 Admiral Road TorontoThere’s also a separate butler's pantry and breakfast room, for those bougie folks out there.

5 Admiral Road TorontoThe bedrooms have plenty of natural light and storage.

5 Admiral Road TorontoThe master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom.

5 Admiral Road TorontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a large private backyard with a deck overlooking a gorgeous perennial garden.

5 Admiral Road TorontoThis unit also has access to a wine cellar and a cold storage room in the basement.  5 Admiral Road Toronto

Specs
  • Address: #Main - 5 Admiral Road
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $4,450 / month (now leased)
  • Listing agent: David Allan Friestadt
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? No
5 Admiral Road TorontoGood For

Someone who lives for the grandeur and elegance of the old homes in the Annex.5 Admiral Road Toronto

Move On If

You don’t like old-fashioned homes. For the same amount of money you can rent a new build ultra-modern condo.5 Admiral Road Toronto

Lead photo by

iGuide

