Condo of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue

This condo was featured back in 2016 and it’s just as stunning today as it was then, if not more so.

The two bedroom, three bathroom multi-level suite is located in a boutique building that has been reportedly coveted by A-list celebs like Mark Wahlberg. So you know this place is fancy.

The space is filled with light, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, and has luxury finishes including an in-suite elevator and wine fridge.

The glass railings keep the space open and the living room, dining area, study and kitchen all flow together even though they're on different levels.

The kitchen is sleek and modern. I love the centre island, which looks like it’s made of wood rather than the oh-so-popular waterfall marble.

Off the kitchen is a small balcony, which is the only outdoor space in this unit. As stated back in 2016, this view is kind of a let down for the price. The current owners have added a bush so you don’t have to stare at a wall but it’s still not really any better.

The master bedroom is large and comes with a walk-in closet good enough for anyone, as well as a beautiful en suite bathroom.

The bathroom is very spa-like. The white cabinets and light grey marble counters combined with the sleek features make the space seem serene.

On the lower level there’s an extra bedroom which also has a small en suite.

In addition to the wine fridge in the condo, the building also comes with a residents-only wine tasting room and private wine cellar, 24-hour concierge and valet services, a gym, and more.

Specs

Address: #2A - 36 Hazelton Avenue

Price: $4,499,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 95

Maintenance Fees: $4,858.69 monthly

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: C4235697

Good For

High-end shopping. You’re steps away from Yorkville, which if you know anything about shopping has all the luxury brands your wallet can afford.

Move On If

You don’t care about living that luxury lifestyle. There’s a reason the maintenance fees are so high and celebrities are interested in purchasing units here, so if that stuff means nothing to you then spend that hard earned cash elsewhere.