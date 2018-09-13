Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
36 hazelton avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 36 Hazelton Avenue

This condo was featured back in 2016 and it’s just as stunning today as it was then, if not more so.36 hazelton avenue toronto

The two bedroom, three bathroom multi-level suite is located in a boutique building that has been reportedly coveted by A-list celebs like Mark Wahlberg. So you know this place is fancy.  

36 hazelton avenue torontoThe space is filled with light, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, and has luxury finishes including an in-suite elevator and wine fridge.

36 hazelton avenue torontoThe glass railings keep the space open and the living room, dining area, study and kitchen all flow together even though they're on different levels.

36 hazelton avenue torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern. I love the centre island, which looks like it’s made of wood rather than the oh-so-popular waterfall marble.

36 hazelton avenue torontoOff the kitchen is a small balcony, which is the only outdoor space in this unit. As stated back in 2016, this view is kind of a let down for the price. The current owners have added a bush so you don’t have to stare at a wall but it’s still not really any better.

36 hazelton avenue torontoThe master bedroom is large and comes with a walk-in closet good enough for anyone, as well as a beautiful en suite bathroom.

36 hazelton avenue torontoThe bathroom is very spa-like. The white cabinets and light grey marble counters combined with the sleek features make the space seem serene.

36 hazelton avenue torontoOn the lower level there’s an extra bedroom which also has a small en suite.

36 hazelton avenue torontoIn addition to the wine fridge in the condo, the building also comes with a residents-only wine tasting room and private wine cellar, 24-hour concierge and valet services, a gym, and more.

36 hazelton avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: #2A - 36 Hazelton Avenue
  • Price: $4,499,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 98
  • Transit Score: 95
  • Maintenance Fees: $4,858.69 monthly
  • Listing agent: Alex Brott
  • Listing ID: C4235697
36 hazelton avenue torontoGood For

High-end shopping. You’re steps away from Yorkville, which if you know anything about shopping has all the luxury brands your wallet can afford.36 hazelton avenue toronto

Move On If

You don’t care about living that luxury lifestyle. There’s a reason the maintenance fees are so high and celebrities are interested in purchasing units here, so if that stuff means nothing to you then spend that hard earned cash elsewhere.36 hazelton avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

