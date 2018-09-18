House of the week: 124 Park Road

I love a good historic home and this one is historic alright. Built before Confederation in 1857, Rosedale’s Geary house is the oldest home in South Rosedale. The outside of the house reminds me of the old plantation homes in the South with the wrap-around veranda.

Inside, the house has real character with touches of modernity throughout. The place is truly stunning with soaring 14-foot ceilings, large windows and the sweeping spiral staircase.

The upgraded kitchen manages to fit into the historic vibe of the house while still having all the latest high-end appliances.

There’s plenty of living space with five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and enough common areas to host an entire family reunion.

The master bedroom is spacious, bright and cozy.

The master en suite is the height of luxury with an over-the-top silver polished bathtub dead-centre. It’s certainly a statement piece.

My favourite room in the entire house is the beautifully wood-panelled library. It looks like the Clue library came to life.

The basement is any sports fanatics dream. There’s a ball hockey court, an in-home gym and a billiard room that looks a bit like a hall of fame at the moment.

There’s also an epic wine cellar and a steam sauna in the basement.

But the coolest thing about this house is there’s an underground tunnel (yes, tunnel) that connects the main house to the coach house at the back of the property! I hope there’s a hidden door that leads you into the tunnel. Maybe it’s in the library…

Outside there’s a large, secluded backyard, hot tub, and a swimming pool. The backyard drops down into the ravine where, according to the listing, there’s enough room “for a small soccer pitch, or ice hockey rink in the winter.”

Specs

Good For

Hosting parties. Whether it be an epic murder mystery party, family reunion or ball hockey tournament, this house has the room to host all that and more.

Move On If

You’re not “Crazy Rich Asians” rich. This place is a luxury few can afford. The property taxes alone are more than most people’s yearly salary.