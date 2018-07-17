House of the week: 47 Beechwood Avenue

This house at 47 Beechwood Avenue reminds me of a Roman exhibit at a museum with all the art deco features, unique sculptures, tapestries and mosaic art. The four-bed, four-bath house is truly a one-of-a-kind find. The main floor is open-concept with each room flowing from one to another.

The living and dining room are spacious and the ornate wood and stained glass door is truly a stunning feature.

My favourite room is the family room/kitchen. The floor to ceiling of windows and the slanted roof windows flood the space with sunlight making the whole place come alive. But I could see it being an equally stunning spot in a rainstorm.

The kitchen is a bit on the small side and I’m not a huge fan of an entire wall being tile but it could be exceptionally practical if there are any blending mishaps.

On the second floor, there are two large bedrooms and one bathroom. The bathroom is probably the most understated part of the house.

The master suite is on the third floor. It has an en suite, a huge walk-in closet, and walks-out onto a Juliette style balcony that overlooks the backyard.

The en suite bathroom screams Roman bath house with the marble, the arched shower entrance, the columns beside the toilet and the art deco sink. I personally prefer more minimalist decor for bathrooms but it’s certainly an interesting aesthetic.

Downstairs is the piece-de-la-resistance. I’ve never seen a rec room look less like a rec room. The style is a bit of a mishmash from the huge supporting columns to the animal print furniture and rugs.

There’s also the African spears hanging on the wall and what looks like a medieval torture cabinet. It’s a lot to take in, to be honest.

As for outdoor space, there’s a serene and lush looking garden. While usually, I hate water fountains with naked children this suits the rest of the house theme and actually works here.

Specs

Address: 47 Beechwood Avenue

Price: $3,275,000

Lot Size: 50 x 145 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 32

Transit Score: 80

Listing agent: Gabriela Marcu

Listing ID: C4185667

Good For

Someone who wishes their house looked more like a Roman palace meets the ROM. From the Roman columns in the basement to the water features in the backyard and the hand painted closet doors, this place is chocked full of unique features.

Move On If

You favour modern and minimalist interior design. This art deco / Roman-inspired decor is not a universally palatable design style and if you’re not a fan of it you’re going to have to put a lot of money into renovating this house.