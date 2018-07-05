Real Estate
5 st. joseph street toronto

Condo of the week: 5 St. Joseph Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Condos downtown are so often boring glass boxes in the sky, which means when I see something a little bit unique I get way too excited.5 st. joseph street toronto

This luxury condo is in a heritage building at Yonge & Wellesley. The arched windows and the peaked ceilings are just some of the things that make this place so unique.

5 st. joseph street torontoThe kitchen and living area are open-concept, but on the small side. I probably wouldn’t be throwing a dinner party here anytime soon: there isn’t even room for a kitchen table.

5 st. joseph street torontoThat being said, the kitchen is sleek and modern, and with the all-white cabinets the space seems larger than it is.

5 st. joseph street torontoThe unit boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

5 st. joseph street torontoThe master bedroom is on the second floor and has a four-piece en suite. There are also some interesting spaces that could definitely be utilized in creative ways.

5 st. joseph street toronto Unfortunately, there’s no private outdoor space — a common feature with older buildings. But there is a rooftop terrace.

5 st. joseph street torontoSpecs
5 st. joseph street torontoGood For

Someone who likes quirky spaces and historic buildings.

Move On If

You have pets. This building doesn’t allow fur-babies inside so if you have or want to have a cat, dog, guinea pig or bunny keep hunting.5 st. joseph street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Houssmax 

