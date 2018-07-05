Condo of the week: 5 St. Joseph Street

Condos downtown are so often boring glass boxes in the sky, which means when I see something a little bit unique I get way too excited.

This luxury condo is in a heritage building at Yonge & Wellesley. The arched windows and the peaked ceilings are just some of the things that make this place so unique.

The kitchen and living area are open-concept, but on the small side. I probably wouldn’t be throwing a dinner party here anytime soon: there isn’t even room for a kitchen table.

That being said, the kitchen is sleek and modern, and with the all-white cabinets the space seems larger than it is.

The unit boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The master bedroom is on the second floor and has a four-piece en suite. There are also some interesting spaces that could definitely be utilized in creative ways.

Unfortunately, there’s no private outdoor space — a common feature with older buildings. But there is a rooftop terrace.

Specs

Address: #221 - 5 St. Joseph Street

Price: $1,099,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $572.35 monthly

Listing agent: Darinka Kosanovic

Listing ID: C4158596

Good For

Someone who likes quirky spaces and historic buildings.

Move On If

You have pets. This building doesn’t allow fur-babies inside so if you have or want to have a cat, dog, guinea pig or bunny keep hunting.