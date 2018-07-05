Condo of the week: 5 St. Joseph Street
Condos downtown are so often boring glass boxes in the sky, which means when I see something a little bit unique I get way too excited.
This luxury condo is in a heritage building at Yonge & Wellesley. The arched windows and the peaked ceilings are just some of the things that make this place so unique.
The kitchen and living area are open-concept, but on the small side. I probably wouldn’t be throwing a dinner party here anytime soon: there isn’t even room for a kitchen table.
That being said, the kitchen is sleek and modern, and with the all-white cabinets the space seems larger than it is.
The unit boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms.
The master bedroom is on the second floor and has a four-piece en suite. There are also some interesting spaces that could definitely be utilized in creative ways.
Unfortunately, there’s no private outdoor space — a common feature with older buildings. But there is a rooftop terrace.
Someone who likes quirky spaces and historic buildings.
You have pets. This building doesn’t allow fur-babies inside so if you have or want to have a cat, dog, guinea pig or bunny keep hunting.
