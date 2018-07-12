Condo of the week: 21 River Street

This two-bedroom, two-level loft in a former mill factory in Corktown is super high-tech. The home comes fully equipped so you can control the lights, temperature, locks, and media all from your smartphone. The future is now.

The soaring 14-foot ceilings, original cedar beams, and an exposed brick wall give the suite that hard-loft character. This is contrasted with the luxury of the polished hardwood floors, marble, and chandeliers.

The main floor with the kitchen, living room and dining area is open-concept. It’s spacious with lots of natural light.

The lower level is where the bedrooms are and while for some the subterranean sleeping quarters might be a plus, I’m not a huge fan of basement bedrooms.

That being said, the rooms are spacious and the master bedroom comes with a huge walk-in closet.

The master bath has heated marble floors and a luxurious rain shower.

Unfortunately, there is no outdoor space but that’s pretty common with factory conversion buildings.

Specs

Address: #3 - 21 River Street

Price: $1,188,888

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 93

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $1,136.33 monthly

Listing agent: Brendon Schembri

Listing ID: C4178999

Good For

A tech-savvy couple who have been dreaming of a connected home that has style.

Move On If

You’re not a fan of computerized house controls. Gadgets are cool and all until they malfunction, then it’s a giant pain in the butt.