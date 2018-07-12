Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
21 river street toronto

Condo of the week: 21 River Street

This two-bedroom, two-level loft in a former mill factory in Corktown is super high-tech. The home comes fully equipped so you can control the lights, temperature, locks, and media all from your smartphone. The future is now. 21 river street toronto

The soaring 14-foot ceilings, original cedar beams, and an exposed brick wall give the suite that hard-loft character. This is contrasted with the luxury of the polished hardwood floors, marble, and chandeliers.

21 river street torontoThe main floor with the kitchen, living room and dining area is open-concept. It’s spacious with lots of natural light.

21 river street torontoThe lower level is where the bedrooms are and while for some the subterranean sleeping quarters might be a plus, I’m not a huge fan of basement bedrooms.

21 river street torontoThat being said, the rooms are spacious and the master bedroom comes with a huge walk-in closet.

21 river street toronto The master bath has heated marble floors and a luxurious rain shower.

21 river street torontoUnfortunately, there is no outdoor space but that’s pretty common with factory conversion buildings.

21 river street torontoSpecs
  • Address: #3 - 21 River Street
  • Price: $1,188,888
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 93
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,136.33 monthly
  • Listing agent: Brendon Schembri
  • Listing ID: C4178999
21 river street torontoGood For

A tech-savvy couple who have been dreaming of a connected home that has style. 

21 river street toronto Move On If

You’re not a fan of computerized house controls. Gadgets are cool and all until they malfunction, then it’s a giant pain in the butt.21 river street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week.

Lead photo by

GTA Photo Tours

