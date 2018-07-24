Real Estate
275 glen manor toronto

House of the week: 275 Glen Manor Drive East

Oh my God, Becky, look at this house! This stately home overlooking the Glen Stewart Ravine is gorgeous. I love how it’s set up and back from the street and shaded by tons of greenery that you almost don’t see it.

275 glen manor torontoDespite all the trees, the interior is sun-filled and spacious, with stunning white oak floors.

275 glen manor torontoWith a combination of traditional and open-concept design, each room on the main floor flows effortlessly from one to the next.

275 glen manor torontoThe kitchen gives off a French country home vibe with a farmhouse kitchen sink and white cabinetry.

275 glen manor torontoI also adore the powder room on the main floor. The wallpaper and the chandelier make it seem so Parisian.

275 glen manor torontoUpstairs are the four large bedrooms and three bathrooms.

275 glen manor torontoThe master bedroom is airy and overlooks the ravine treetops. It also boasts two walk-in closets and a five-piece en suite.  

275 glen manor toronto The en suite is quite narrow. It could have probably done without the double sinks or such a large shower, just to give it a bit more room.

275 glen manor toronto Downstairs is a massive rec room and games room as well as a beautiful office with built-in wood bookcases and desk.

275 glen manor toronto The back garden is lush and palatial with the water features and sprawling patio. It’s perfect for throwing a dinner party. There’s also plenty of privacy as the backyard backs onto a private side street.

275 glen manor toronto Specs
275 glen manor torontoGood For

Anyone with mobility issues. The house is outfitted with an elevator that serves all three levels, so if stairs are a challenge you don’t need to worry.

275 glen manor torontoMove On If

You have terrible allergies. Being surrounded by that many mature trees plus being across from the park means pollen season won’t be fun.275 glen manor toronto

