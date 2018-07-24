House of the week: 275 Glen Manor Drive East

Oh my God, Becky, look at this house! This stately home overlooking the Glen Stewart Ravine is gorgeous. I love how it’s set up and back from the street and shaded by tons of greenery that you almost don’t see it.

Despite all the trees, the interior is sun-filled and spacious, with stunning white oak floors.

With a combination of traditional and open-concept design, each room on the main floor flows effortlessly from one to the next.

The kitchen gives off a French country home vibe with a farmhouse kitchen sink and white cabinetry.

I also adore the powder room on the main floor. The wallpaper and the chandelier make it seem so Parisian.

Upstairs are the four large bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The master bedroom is airy and overlooks the ravine treetops. It also boasts two walk-in closets and a five-piece en suite.

The en suite is quite narrow. It could have probably done without the double sinks or such a large shower, just to give it a bit more room.

Downstairs is a massive rec room and games room as well as a beautiful office with built-in wood bookcases and desk.

The back garden is lush and palatial with the water features and sprawling patio. It’s perfect for throwing a dinner party. There’s also plenty of privacy as the backyard backs onto a private side street.

Specs

Address: 275 Glen Manor Dr. E

Price: $4,195,000

Lot Size: 53.82 x 134.72 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 83

Transit Score: 85

Listing agent: Rick Declute

Listing ID: E4193002

Good For

Anyone with mobility issues. The house is outfitted with an elevator that serves all three levels, so if stairs are a challenge you don’t need to worry.

Move On If

You have terrible allergies. Being surrounded by that many mature trees plus being across from the park means pollen season won’t be fun.