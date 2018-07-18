Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
205 Seaton Street Toronto

Rental of the week: 205 Seaton Street

This Cabbagetown beauty could be yours for just $4,390 a month! The 1800’s historic building is stunning with the dramatic high ceilings, restored medallions and beautiful fireplaces.205 Seaton Street TorontoOn the main floor are the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The living and dining room are tastefully decorated and the double burning fireplaces add a touch elegance (also heat in the winter).

205 Seaton Street TorontoThe kitchen with all stainless steel appliances is spacious and has a breakfast area that walks out into the backyard.

205 Seaton Street TorontoThe backyard is magnificent with the lush greenery and the magical koi pond. It’s truly an oasis and the perfect place to throw a backyard party.  

205 Seaton Street TorontoThere are four bedrooms although one is currently being used as a family room.

205 Seaton Street TorontoThe two bedrooms on the second floor are bright and airy but the dark heavy fabric curtains add a luxurious yet cozy feel to the rooms.

205 Seaton Street TorontoOn the third floor, there’s a loft, which currently has an office space and a minimalist bedroom. The bedroom while nicely decorated gives off a bit of squatter vibe, but that’s because of the mattress on the floor. Also, you definitely can’t be too tall up here.

205 Seaton Street TorontoThe only downside to this house is both bathrooms are located on the second floor so any houseguests will need to venture up the flight of stairs to use the facilities.

205 Seaton Street TorontoSpecs
  • Address: #MAIN- 205 Seaton St.
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $4,390 / month
  • Listing agent:  Santos Mayo
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Not included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? Yes
205 Seaton Street Toronto Good For

Anyone who likes to throw epic summer backyard BBQs. The deck and lavish garden are so perfect for entertaining. I can just imagine sipping cocktails and lounging on one of those oversized pillows.

205 Seaton Street Toronto Move On If

You want a main floor powder room. This place doesn’t have one so if it’s a deal breaker keep hunting.205 Seaton Street Toronto

Lead photo by

Real Vision

