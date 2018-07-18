Rental of the week: 205 Seaton Street

This Cabbagetown beauty could be yours for just $4,390 a month! The 1800’s historic building is stunning with the dramatic high ceilings, restored medallions and beautiful fireplaces. On the main floor are the living room, dining room, and kitchen. The living and dining room are tastefully decorated and the double burning fireplaces add a touch elegance (also heat in the winter).

The kitchen with all stainless steel appliances is spacious and has a breakfast area that walks out into the backyard.

The backyard is magnificent with the lush greenery and the magical koi pond. It’s truly an oasis and the perfect place to throw a backyard party.

There are four bedrooms although one is currently being used as a family room.

The two bedrooms on the second floor are bright and airy but the dark heavy fabric curtains add a luxurious yet cozy feel to the rooms.

On the third floor, there’s a loft, which currently has an office space and a minimalist bedroom. The bedroom while nicely decorated gives off a bit of squatter vibe, but that’s because of the mattress on the floor. Also, you definitely can’t be too tall up here.

The only downside to this house is both bathrooms are located on the second floor so any houseguests will need to venture up the flight of stairs to use the facilities.

Specs

Address: #MAIN- 205 Seaton St.

Type: House

Rent: $4,390 / month

Listing agent: Santos Mayo

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Not included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

Anyone who likes to throw epic summer backyard BBQs. The deck and lavish garden are so perfect for entertaining. I can just imagine sipping cocktails and lounging on one of those oversized pillows.

Move On If

You want a main floor powder room. This place doesn’t have one so if it’s a deal breaker keep hunting.