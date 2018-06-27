Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
37 caroline ave toronto

Rental of the week: 37 Caroline Avenue

The upper unit of this Leslieville house is just darling. It’s a beautifully renovated home and there’s charm throughout, with exposed brick walls and old school radiators.37 caroline ave toronto The main floor is open concept with plenty of natural light and lovely wide plank wood floors.

37 caroline ave torontoThe kitchen is modern and spacious with all the bells and whistles needed to cook a gourmet meal. Also, there’s a dishwasher!

37 caroline ave toronto The kitchen walks-out onto a tiered deck which steps down into a fully fenced in backyard. So if you have kids you know they’re safe.

37 caroline ave torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms. The master suite overlooks the front yard. The second and third bedroom are spacious.

37 caroline ave torontoThere is, unfortunately, only one bathroom so there will be some inconveniences. But it does have spa-like features, so at least once you’re in it it’s nice.  

37 caroline ave torontoThe home is also in a great location. In the heart of Leslieville this house is just steps from Queen St. East and the awesome restaurants, brunch spots, bars and indie shops it has to offer.

37 caroline ave torontoSpecs
  • Address: 37 Caroline Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $3,500 / month
  • Listing agent: Candice Hope Frigault-Schott
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 2
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? Yes
37 caroline ave toronto Good For

A family or three young professionals. The bedrooms are big enough that you could share with roommates and split three ways rent is very reasonable.

37 caroline ave torontoMove On If

You’re a west is best kinda Torontonian.37 caroline ave toronto

Lead photo by

Matthew Storey Photography via Schott Homes

