Rental of the week: 37 Caroline Avenue

The upper unit of this Leslieville house is just darling. It’s a beautifully renovated home and there’s charm throughout, with exposed brick walls and old school radiators. The main floor is open concept with plenty of natural light and lovely wide plank wood floors.

The kitchen is modern and spacious with all the bells and whistles needed to cook a gourmet meal. Also, there’s a dishwasher!

The kitchen walks-out onto a tiered deck which steps down into a fully fenced in backyard. So if you have kids you know they’re safe.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master suite overlooks the front yard. The second and third bedroom are spacious.

There is, unfortunately, only one bathroom so there will be some inconveniences. But it does have spa-like features, so at least once you’re in it it’s nice.

The home is also in a great location. In the heart of Leslieville this house is just steps from Queen St. East and the awesome restaurants, brunch spots, bars and indie shops it has to offer.

Specs

Address: 37 Caroline Avenue

Type: House

Rent: $3,500 / month

Listing agent: Candice Hope Frigault-Schott

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 2

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

A family or three young professionals. The bedrooms are big enough that you could share with roommates and split three ways rent is very reasonable.

Move On If

You’re a west is best kinda Torontonian.