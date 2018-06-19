House of the week: 24 High Park Gardens

This darling 1911 High Park home has been renovated to perfection. They effortlessly added modern features while still maintaining the charm of the original home. The main floor is open plan with high nine-foot ceilings and is drenched in natural light thanks to the panoramic windows. Just think of all the house plants you could have with this much sunlight!

The kitchen is very spacious and gorgeous. I’m loving the brass accents that are popular in home decor magazines and on Pinterest. It’s such a refreshing change from the stainless steel.

The house boasts five large bedrooms and five bathrooms. They all give off this dreamy summer-home vibe, combined with the big windows and crisp white walls.

The master bedroom has beautiful accents of rich wood and walks out onto a balcony.

It also has a stunning spa-like en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

But oddly enough, my favourite part of the house is the basement. It’s just chocked full of character. With the gorgeous original fireplace and a massive barn door, it’s probably one of the nicest basements I’ve ever seen.

The home is also in a great location. It’s literally steps from High Park, Bloor West Village, and Roncesvalles. I honestly can’t find a single fault with this place.

Specs

Address: 24 High Park Gardens

Price: $3,988,000

Lot Size: 50 x 102.93 feet

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 70

Transit Score: 99

Listing agent: Andrea Morrison

Listing ID: W4160891

Good For

A family with a pet or two. This is such a stunning family home in a great school district and it’s so close to a big park that’s perfect for taking fur babies for walks.

Move On If

You don’t like period home features. Not everyone is into stained glass windows, old wooden doors and cast iron fireplaces.