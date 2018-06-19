House of the week: 24 High Park Gardens

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
This darling 1911 High Park home has been renovated to perfection. They effortlessly added modern features while still maintaining the charm of the original home. 24 high park gardens toronto The main floor is open plan with high nine-foot ceilings and is drenched in natural light thanks to the panoramic windows. Just think of all the house plants you could have with this much sunlight!

24 high park gardens torontoThe kitchen is very spacious and gorgeous. I’m loving the brass accents that are popular in home decor magazines and on Pinterest. It’s such a refreshing change from the stainless steel.

24 high park garden torontoThe house boasts five large bedrooms and five bathrooms. They all give off this dreamy summer-home vibe, combined with the big windows and crisp white walls.

24 high park gardens torontoThe master bedroom has beautiful accents of rich wood and walks out onto a balcony.

24 high park gardens torontoIt also has a stunning spa-like en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet.

24 high park gardens torontoBut oddly enough, my favourite part of the house is the basement. It’s just chocked full of character. With the gorgeous original fireplace and a massive barn door, it’s probably one of the nicest basements I’ve ever seen.

24 high park gardens toronto The home is also in a great location. It’s literally steps from High Park, Bloor West Village, and Roncesvalles. I honestly can’t find a single fault with this place.

A family with a pet or two. This is such a stunning family home in a great school district and it’s so close to a big park that’s perfect for taking fur babies for walks.

You don’t like period home features. Not everyone is into stained glass windows, old wooden doors and cast iron fireplaces.

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

imaginahome.com

