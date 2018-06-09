The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

While we're all sitting here in utter disbelief over housing prices in the city, some Torontonians are laughing at the idea of paying a paltry million or two for a house — they're more in the $20 million market. Forget the most expensive condos in the city, when these houses are almost twice the price.

These are the most expensive houses on the Toronto market, right now.

Near Spadina Road and Coulson Avenue, this Forest Hill home features (are you ready?) seven parking spaces, eight bathrooms, five bedrooms, a games room, an above-ground pool, an exercise room, a media room, an elevator and an eating area, which is not the dining room. It's also absolutely massive.

This stunning manor at the corner of Dunvegan and Kilbarry roads (another Forest Hill property) boasts nine parking spaces, 12 bathrooms, five (+ two) bedrooms, a walk out basement, a library, an inground pool, a two-floor den and a family room with a terrace.

This "French provincial chateau" sits smugly near Lawrence Avenue East and The Bridle Path with a modest 30 parking spots. In addition the house offers 11 bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a library, an eating area, and a dining room. Check out that chandelier in the foyer!

Facing Rosedale Park, this estate is a green thumb's paradise. Featuring 16 parking spaces, an inground pool, six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a library and an exercise room, you can be certain that you'll get lost here (at least once).

Another Bridle Path home, who could have guessed. Located on two acres, this home has 12 parking spaces, an indoor pool for when the weather gets chilly, eight bathrooms, five bedrooms, a games room, an exercise room and it's all finished in stone and stucco.