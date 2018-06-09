Real Estate
most expensive homes toronto

The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

While we're all sitting here in utter disbelief over housing prices in the city, some Torontonians are laughing at the idea of paying a paltry million or two for a house — they're more in the $20 million market. Forget the most expensive condos in the city, when these houses are almost twice the price. 

These are the most expensive houses on the Toronto market, right now. 

most expensive homes toronto

This massive house at 469 Spadina Road literally has more space than you could ever need. 

469 Spadina Road ($25,000,000)

Near Spadina Road and Coulson Avenue, this Forest Hill home features (are you ready?) seven parking spaces, eight bathrooms, five bedrooms, a games room, an above-ground pool, an exercise room, a media room, an elevator and an eating area, which is not the dining room. It's also absolutely massive. 

most expensive homes toronto

The importance of having a nice front lawn to go with your even nicer house cannot be overstated at this property in Forest Hill. 

138 Dunvegan Road ($23,890,000)

This stunning manor at the corner of Dunvegan and Kilbarry roads (another Forest Hill property) boasts nine parking spaces, 12 bathrooms, five (+ two) bedrooms, a walk out basement, a library, an inground pool, a two-floor den and a family room with a terrace. 

most expensive homes toronto

A sweeping foyer in this "chateau" greets guests in the most fabulous way. 

85 The Bridle Path ($22,990,000)

This "French provincial chateau" sits smugly near Lawrence Avenue East and The Bridle Path with a modest 30 parking spots. In addition the house offers 11 bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a library, an eating area, and a dining room. Check out that chandelier in the foyer! 

most expensive homes toronto

The all-beige is certainly a look in this almost $20 million mansion. 

10 Highland Avenue ($19,800,000)

Facing Rosedale Park, this estate is a green thumb's paradise. Featuring 16 parking spaces, an inground pool, six bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a library and an exercise room, you can be certain that you'll get lost here (at least once). 

most expensive homes toronto

Pretend you're having a picnic on these red and white checkered chairs. 

75 The Bridle Path ($19,800,000)

Another Bridle Path home, who could have guessed. Located on two acres, this home has 12 parking spaces, an indoor pool for when the weather gets chilly, eight bathrooms, five bedrooms, a games room, an exercise room and it's all finished in stone and stucco. 

