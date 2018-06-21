Condo of the week: 29 Camden Street

Could this condo be more central? Tucked away on the often overlooked Camden Street, this two-bedroom unit is secluded yet right in the middle of all the action.

The kitchen, dining and living area is spacious and open concept with soaring ceilings, concrete floors and exposed ductwork adding to the hard-loft aesthetic.

The kitchen — while small — is modern and sleek. I have to say I really don't like the backsplash, it reminds me of when your TV would get fuzzy back in the day.

The bedrooms are almost indistinguishable from one another. They both have polished concrete floors, a walk-in closet and large windows. I really like the polished concrete accent wall, it adds a touch of character.

As for outdoor space you have a balcony off the living and dining room area that faces a courtyard. It seems like a great place to enjoy a drink after work or a coffee in the morning, especially in the summer.

Specs

Address: #505 - 29 Camden Street

Price: $799,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $703.03 monthly

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: C4157377

Good For

A sartorial couple who wants to be right in the hustle of the Fashion District. This place is perfect for weekend window shopping, considering you’re only a block away from Queen West and all it has to offer.

Move On If

You don’t want to live in the middle of concrete jungle territory. Since you’re right in the heart of downtown, there isn’t a lot of green space nearby.