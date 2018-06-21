Real Estate
29 camden street toronto

Condo of the week: 29 Camden Street

Could this condo be more central? Tucked away on the often overlooked Camden Street, this two-bedroom unit is secluded yet right in the middle of all the action.

29 camden street toronto The kitchen, dining and living area is spacious and open concept with soaring ceilings, concrete floors and exposed ductwork adding to the hard-loft aesthetic.

29 camden street torontoThe kitchen — while small — is modern and sleek. I have to say I really don't like the backsplash, it reminds me of when your TV would get fuzzy back in the day.

29 camden street torontoThe bedrooms are almost indistinguishable from one another. They both have polished concrete floors, a walk-in closet and large windows. I really like the polished concrete accent wall, it adds a touch of character.

29 camden street toronto As for outdoor space you have a balcony off the living and dining room area that faces a courtyard. It seems like a great place to enjoy a drink after work or a coffee in the morning, especially in the summer.

29 camden street torontoSpecs
  • Address: #505 - 29 Camden Street
  • Price: $799,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 99
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $703.03 monthly
  • Listing agent: Alex Brott
  • Listing ID: C4157377
29 camden street toronto Good For

A sartorial couple who wants to be right in the hustle of the Fashion District. This place is perfect for weekend window shopping, considering you’re only a block away from Queen West and all it has to offer.

29 camden street torontoMove On If

You don’t want to live in the middle of concrete jungle territory. Since you’re right in the heart of downtown, there isn’t a lot of green space nearby.

29 camden street toronto

