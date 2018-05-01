House of the week: 318 Monarch Park Avenue

Real Estate
This house underwent one truly magnificent renovation. The floors are walnut, the appliances are new, all the fixtures are brass (very on trend), the basement has been dug out and underpinned, there are closet systems throughout and the windows are all brand new.  

318 monarch park avenue torontoThis almost makes me wish real estate agents would provide before photos just to compare, ya know?

318 monarch park avenue torontoThe main floor is open-concept, with lots of natural light.

318 monarch park avenue torontoThe kitchen is bright and airy with all the fancy appliances you could ask for. I’m obsessed with the quartz waterfall island, the light fixtures and the pops of gold on the cabinet handles.  

318 monarch park avenue torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms, all decently sized and with ample closet space. Sadly, the master bedroom doesn’t have an en suite bathroom, so you’ll have to share.

318 monarch park avenue torontoThe bathroom looks so luxurious with the brass features and blindingly white tile. Pinterest inspiration boards were definitely used during this home reno.

318 monarch park avenue torontoThere’s more living room space in the newly finished basement with the sitting room and extra storage.

318 monarch park avenue torontoThe backyard, thankfully, is private. While it is covered in snow in the pictures, it seems like it would be a great place to relax in the summer.

318 monarch park avenue torontoBasically, it’s a great home and ready to be moved into. 

 Specs
318 monarch park avenue torontoGood For

A family looking for a home that's ready to move into. All the renovations have been taken care of, so all you gotta do is unpack.

318 monarch park avenue torontoMove On If

You’re not great at sharing. Unfortunately, you must play nice with your neighbour when it comes to the shared driveway space and you have to share the bathroom with everyone. So if you’re not a fan of that, best to look elsewhere.318 monarch park avenue toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

FARfoto8 Real Estate Media

