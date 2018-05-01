House of the week: 318 Monarch Park Avenue

This house underwent one truly magnificent renovation. The floors are walnut, the appliances are new, all the fixtures are brass (very on trend), the basement has been dug out and underpinned, there are closet systems throughout and the windows are all brand new.

This almost makes me wish real estate agents would provide before photos just to compare, ya know?

The main floor is open-concept, with lots of natural light.

The kitchen is bright and airy with all the fancy appliances you could ask for. I’m obsessed with the quartz waterfall island, the light fixtures and the pops of gold on the cabinet handles.

Upstairs are the bedrooms, all decently sized and with ample closet space. Sadly, the master bedroom doesn’t have an en suite bathroom, so you’ll have to share.

The bathroom looks so luxurious with the brass features and blindingly white tile. Pinterest inspiration boards were definitely used during this home reno.

There’s more living room space in the newly finished basement with the sitting room and extra storage.

The backyard, thankfully, is private. While it is covered in snow in the pictures, it seems like it would be a great place to relax in the summer.

Basically, it’s a great home and ready to be moved into.

Specs

Address: 318 Monarch Park Ave.

Price: $899,000

Lot Size: 17.52 x 100 feet

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 83

Transit Score: 79

Listing agent: Georgia Athanasiou

Listing ID: E4102254

Good For

A family looking for a home that's ready to move into. All the renovations have been taken care of, so all you gotta do is unpack.

Move On If

You’re not great at sharing. Unfortunately, you must play nice with your neighbour when it comes to the shared driveway space and you have to share the bathroom with everyone. So if you’re not a fan of that, best to look elsewhere.