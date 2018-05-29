House of the week: 316 Gladstone Avenue

This place has a hidden doorway — it’s not behind a bookshelf but still, secret door!

Alright, now that my childish amusement is out of the way let’s get down to it. This house has undergone a spectacular renovation.

The open concept main floor is accommodating and the clean crisp lines soothe my minimalist heart.

I love the factory windows and doors, they add a touch of character to what could be seen as a very plain interior.

The kitchen is modern and sleek, with new appliances, and a gorgeous centre island.

The kitchen backs onto the sunshine-drenched backyard terrace. There is absolutely no shade, so definitely wear that sunscreen when you’re out there. It’s also mostly concrete so not much gardening to do, but perfect for summertime barbecues.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a huge factory window, allowing the room to be soaked in sunlight. It also has a walk-in closet and beautifully modern en suite bathroom.

On the third floor is another bedroom, a bathroom with a bathtub, and office space.

I really like the office space they’ve made up here. It’s super bright with the giant sliding door.

Also, the bathroom on the third floor has a spa-like bathtub just made for hours of soaking.

The basement (accessed through the secret door!) offers some more living space with a rec room and another bedroom for guests.

But the big selling point of this place is definitely the neighbourhood. Located in the heart of Little Portugal you’re close to everything fun and all the good restaurants.

Specs

Address: 316 Gladstone Avenue

Price: $1,299,000

Lot Size: 18 x 110 feet

Bedrooms: 3+1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 92

Transit Score: 91

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: C4135061

Good For

A busy, young professional couple. The garden is low maintenance enough that it doesn't matter if you both work 80 hours a week. You’re also super close to a ton of restaurants, so you never have to cook if you don’t want to.

Move On If

You love clutter, knick-knacks and extravagant decor. The current owners designed and picked out all the fixtures and materials to create a minimalist esthetic, so if you’re not a fan of that look best find something a bit more ornate.