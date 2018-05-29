Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
316 gladstone toronto

House of the week: 316 Gladstone Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This place has a hidden doorway — it’s not behind a bookshelf but still, secret door!

316 gladstone toronto

Alright, now that my childish amusement is out of the way let’s get down to it. This house has undergone a spectacular renovation.

316 gladstone torontoThe open concept main floor is accommodating and the clean crisp lines soothe my minimalist heart.

316 gladstone torontoI love the factory windows and doors, they add a touch of character to what could be seen as a very plain interior.

316 gladstone torontoThe kitchen is modern and sleek, with new appliances, and a gorgeous centre island.

316 gladstone toronto The kitchen backs onto the sunshine-drenched backyard terrace. There is absolutely no shade, so definitely wear that sunscreen when you’re out there. It’s also mostly concrete so not much gardening to do, but perfect for summertime barbecues.  

316 gladstone toronto Upstairs are the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a huge factory window, allowing the room to be soaked in sunlight. It also has a walk-in closet and beautifully modern en suite bathroom.

316 gladstone toronto On the third floor is another bedroom, a bathroom with a bathtub, and office space.

316 gladstone toronto I really like the office space they’ve made up here. It’s super bright with the giant sliding door.

316 gladstone toronto Also, the bathroom on the third floor has a spa-like bathtub just made for hours of soaking.

316 gladstone toronto The basement (accessed through the secret door!) offers some more living space with a rec room and another bedroom for guests.

316 gladstone toronto But the big selling point of this place is definitely the neighbourhood. Located in the heart of Little Portugal you’re close to everything fun and all the good restaurants.

316 gladstone torontoSpecs
  • Address: 316 Gladstone Avenue
  • Price: $1,299,000
  • Lot Size: 18 x 110 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3+1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 92
  • Transit Score: 91
  • Listing agent: Alex Brott
  • Listing ID: C4135061
316 gladstone torontoGood For

A busy, young professional couple. The garden is low maintenance enough that it doesn't matter if you both work 80 hours a week. You’re also super close to a ton of restaurants, so you never have to cook if you don’t want to.

316 gladstone torontoMove On If

You love clutter, knick-knacks and extravagant decor. The current owners designed and picked out all the fixtures and materials to create a minimalist esthetic, so if you’re not a fan of that look best find something a bit more ornate.

316 gladstone toronto

Thanks to BosleyReal Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 316 Gladstone Avenue

Someone just bought Toronto's dilapidated home with no door

Sold! Cute Toronto row house goes for $200K over asking

This is what's replacing Toronto's old Wonder Bread factory

Condo of the week: 25 Stafford Street

New report says half of Toronto can barely afford to pay rent

Rental of the week: 436 Wellington Street West

This area of Toronto is becoming a land of condos