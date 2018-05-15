Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
112 ridley boulevard toronto

House of the week: 112 Ridley Boulevard

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

When a listing starts off by describing the home as evoking the pedigree of an 18th-century European chateau my curiosity gets the better of me.

112 ridley blvd toronto

In Bedford Park, this new build does give off European vibes with the gold accents, walnut wood and rex Italian floor, but I wouldn't say chateau. The outside is a bit too plain for that. Where are the turrets?

112 ridley blvd torontoThe main floor is open concept with soaring ceilings, making it seem grand and spacious.

112 ridley blvd torontoFor such a large house the kitchen seems kind of like an afterthought. It’s still pretty, but it's relegated to this narrow strip in the living room.

112 ridley blvd torontoThere are five bedrooms so there’s plenty of room for a family or guests. 

112 ridley blvd toronto The master bedroom is roomy and walks out onto a balcony. I'm really liking the chandelier as a bedroom light fixture. It's so much more interesting than the usual boring pot lights.  

112 ridley blvd torontoThe bathrooms are heavy on the marble and granite and that adds to the European charm.

112 ridley blvd torontoThe basement has a gym (read: glass box), sauna (read: wood box) and theater room. It also the standard rec room, extra bedroom, laundry room and mud room.

112 ridley blvd torontoI think the biggest let down is the landscaping. I know it’s a new build so stuff hasn't had time to grow into itself, but the front yard has this weird tree garden patch happening and I don’t know how that’s going to work as time goes on. Is it a survival of the fittest tree death match?

112 ridley blvd torontoSpecs
  • Address: 112 Ridley Blvd.
  • Price: $5,998,800
  • Lot Size: 55 x 140.67 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 +1
  • Bathrooms: 9
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 46
  • Transit Score: 82
  • Listing agent: Drita Bruci
  • Listing ID: C4122486
112 ridley blvd torontoGood For

Anyone who hates shoveling snow with a fiery passion. The driveway is heated and, honestly, never having to shovel your driveway again is worth the almost $6 million price tag. 

112 ridley blvd torontoMove On If

You want some grass in your yards. While the backyard does have some greenery, it's so dinky in comparison to the rest of the house. For more than $5 million I’d want enough room to think about putting in a pool or at least room to run through a sprinkler.112 ridley blvd toronto

Thanks to Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Drive Home Value

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 112 Ridley Boulevard

This is what's replacing Toronto's old downtown youth hostel

Infamous Toronto rooming house could soon look like a giant sailboat

Condo replacing 7-Eleven in Toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $370K over asking

This is what $700K gets you in Toronto right now

The price of luxury homes in Toronto keeps going down

Condo of the week: 1 Columbus Avenue