House of the week: 112 Ridley Boulevard

When a listing starts off by describing the home as evoking the pedigree of an 18th-century European chateau my curiosity gets the better of me.

In Bedford Park, this new build does give off European vibes with the gold accents, walnut wood and rex Italian floor, but I wouldn't say chateau. The outside is a bit too plain for that. Where are the turrets?

The main floor is open concept with soaring ceilings, making it seem grand and spacious.

For such a large house the kitchen seems kind of like an afterthought. It’s still pretty, but it's relegated to this narrow strip in the living room.

There are five bedrooms so there’s plenty of room for a family or guests.

The master bedroom is roomy and walks out onto a balcony. I'm really liking the chandelier as a bedroom light fixture. It's so much more interesting than the usual boring pot lights.

The bathrooms are heavy on the marble and granite and that adds to the European charm.

The basement has a gym (read: glass box), sauna (read: wood box) and theater room. It also the standard rec room, extra bedroom, laundry room and mud room.

I think the biggest let down is the landscaping. I know it’s a new build so stuff hasn't had time to grow into itself, but the front yard has this weird tree garden patch happening and I don’t know how that’s going to work as time goes on. Is it a survival of the fittest tree death match?

Specs

Address: 112 Ridley Blvd.

Price: $5,998,800

Lot Size: 55 x 140.67 feet

Bedrooms: 5 +1

Bathrooms: 9

Parking: 8

Walk Score: 46

Transit Score: 82

Listing agent: Drita Bruci

Listing ID: C4122486

Good For

Anyone who hates shoveling snow with a fiery passion. The driveway is heated and, honestly, never having to shovel your driveway again is worth the almost $6 million price tag.

Move On If

You want some grass in your yards. While the backyard does have some greenery, it's so dinky in comparison to the rest of the house. For more than $5 million I’d want enough room to think about putting in a pool or at least room to run through a sprinkler.