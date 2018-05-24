Real Estate
25 stafford street toronto

Condo of the week: 25 Stafford Street

Sometimes it sucks living in a condo in the middle of the city because Toronto doesn't have a ton of green space, but with this townhouse you don’t have to worry about that: it’s right across from Stanley Park!

This two bedroom, two bathroom place is just under 1,000 square feet, so it's pretty spacious.

Many of the walls and ceilings throughout the home are concrete, which is kind of a cool twist on your bog-standard plaster walls.

The place is pretty open-plan and the master bedroom looks over the living room. It looks really awesome, but it could become a nuisance if someone is banging about downstairs. Concrete walls and 18-foot ceilings mean sound will reverberate pretty loudly.

The kitchen is sleek and modern, as are the bathrooms.

And you do get some private outdoor space with a terrace that looks out onto the park. I can just picture how great this would be in the summer. The grass might just be greener here...

Specs
  • Address: TH4 - 25 Stafford Street
  • Price: $869,000
  • Bedrooms: 1+1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Underground, visitor parking
  • Walk Score: 91
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $600.49 monthly
  • Listing agent: Heather Hadden
  • Listing ID: C4114806
Good For

A couple with a dog. You’ll never have to worry about your dog not having enough space to run around anymore with Stanley Park right on your doorstep.

Move On If

You don’t like concrete walls and ceilings. The cold grey material can make a place feel a bit like a jail cell if not done right.



Thanks to BosleyReal Estate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

