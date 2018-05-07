Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
7 wells street toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $220K above asking

The Annex is full of beautiful old homes and this one is no exception. This six-bedroom semi-detached house is loaded with character and charm.

7 wells street toronto

My favourite part is the exposed brick wall in the dining room.

7 wells street toronto I’m not a huge fan of the kitchen or the three types of flooring between the kitchen, breakfast area and dining room on the main floor. I personally prefer a bit uniformity.

7 wells street toronto The house is split over three storeys. The second level has the master bedroom, a family room and another bedroom that opens into a sun room, which they’ve turned into a gym.

7 wells street toronto The master bedroom is massive and they’ve turned what used to be a sitting area into a huge walk-in closet.

7 wells street torontoThe en suite bathroom off the master bedroom is lovely, with a claw foot tub that I would spend hours soaking in.

7 wells street toronto While there are six-bedrooms they are definitely not created equal. The ones on the third floor look a bit cramped. So if you have kids picking their rooms prepare for some Battle Royale-style fights over who gets what.

7 wells street torontoThe third-floor bedrooms can just fit a double bed and not much else so they might be better off as offices than bedrooms.

7 wells street torontoThe backyard is truly stunning in the summer. The little stone path that leads through the garden makes it seem like a magical place to spend the day or evening lounging about.

7 wells street torontoProbably the biggest detractor of this house would be the unfinished basement. That being said who really likes spending time in a basement anyway?

7 wells street toronto The Essentials
  • Address: 7 Wells Street
  • Type: Semi-detached house
  • Bedrooms: 6
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 26.67 x 128.2 feet
  • Realtor: Sutton Group
  • Hit the market at: $2,290,000
  • Sold for: $2,510,000
7 wells street toronto Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a beautiful six-bedroom house in the Annex. You’d have to have a terrible real estate agent to get this place to sell below $2 million.

7 wells street toronto Was it worth it?

Probably. That being said there’s still a fair bit of work that needs to go into the house. The basement isn’t finished and there are a couple of bathrooms that are in need of an upgrade. But that's nothing out of the ordinary for an old house.

7 wells street toronto

Lead photo by

Andrea Simone - Real Vision

