Sold! Toronto home goes for $220K above asking

The Annex is full of beautiful old homes and this one is no exception. This six-bedroom semi-detached house is loaded with character and charm.

My favourite part is the exposed brick wall in the dining room.

I’m not a huge fan of the kitchen or the three types of flooring between the kitchen, breakfast area and dining room on the main floor. I personally prefer a bit uniformity.

The house is split over three storeys. The second level has the master bedroom, a family room and another bedroom that opens into a sun room, which they’ve turned into a gym.

The master bedroom is massive and they’ve turned what used to be a sitting area into a huge walk-in closet.

The en suite bathroom off the master bedroom is lovely, with a claw foot tub that I would spend hours soaking in.

While there are six-bedrooms they are definitely not created equal. The ones on the third floor look a bit cramped. So if you have kids picking their rooms prepare for some Battle Royale-style fights over who gets what.

The third-floor bedrooms can just fit a double bed and not much else so they might be better off as offices than bedrooms.

The backyard is truly stunning in the summer. The little stone path that leads through the garden makes it seem like a magical place to spend the day or evening lounging about.

Probably the biggest detractor of this house would be the unfinished basement. That being said who really likes spending time in a basement anyway?

The Essentials

Address: 7 Wells Street

Type: Semi-detached house

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 26.67 x 128.2 feet

Realtor: Sutton Group

Hit the market at: $2,290,000

Sold for: $2,510,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a beautiful six-bedroom house in the Annex. You’d have to have a terrible real estate agent to get this place to sell below $2 million.

Was it worth it?

Probably. That being said there’s still a fair bit of work that needs to go into the house. The basement isn’t finished and there are a couple of bathrooms that are in need of an upgrade. But that's nothing out of the ordinary for an old house.