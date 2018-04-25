Rental of the week: 245 Carlaw Avenue

The Wrigley Lofts units are always amazing apartments and this place is no exception.

There are soaring 14-foot ceilings and a huge wall of industrial windows, which lets light pour into the open style kitchen, dining and living area.

The place also boasts a walk-up den, two sleeping lofts and one “garage style bedroom”, all with built-in closets.

The decor is very unusual and reminds me of a tattoo parlour but it works. That being said this place seems adaptable to almost any style of decor, so really whatever floats your boat will look cool.

Despite how stylish this loft is there are a couple of drawbacks. First, there’s only one bathroom so you might have to duke it out for the first shower.

And second, there’s no outdoor space. None of the Wrigley loft units come with any outdoor space so it’s not like you’re left out, but it’s still a hard pill to swallow when you’re paying $4,500 a month.

Specs

Address: 245 Carlaw Ave.

Type: Loft

Rent: $4,500 / month

Listing agent: Remax West Realty Inc. Brokerage

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? None

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Artists who plan on using this as a studio space as well. The open style, big windows, and high ceilings make this place perfect for photography, painting, sculpting, or video production. Frankly, any creative pursuit could benefit from a space like this.

Move On If

You don’t want to shell out for utilities. In the winter this place could be a nightmare to heat if those windows aren't insulated. It may look pretty but the appeal of industrial windows is short lived when you have to plastic wrap your windows to try and keep the heat in.