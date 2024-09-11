Free Toronto festival returns this weekend but it's missing its most iconic element

With the last days of Toronto's summer weather ahead, the city's annual waterfront festival is set to begin this weekend.

The Toronto Waterfront Festival has remained a staple of the city's September celebrations. The event boasts large crowds with vendors and live entertainment.

However, this year, something big feels like it's missing from the list of attractions.

Unlike the past year for the summer festival, the Toronto Waterfront Festival will not host the World’s Largest Rubber Duck, which made appearances at the festival in previous iterations.

The rubber duck, which stands at 60 feet and affectionately nicknamed Mama Duck, was a major photo op in the past. Its appearances garnered a ton of attention for its sheer size and popularity, increasing the festival's overall turnout.

A spokesperson from the festival's management team told blogTO that "[Mama Duck] is such a hit, but we have to spread love to the other water-themed programs."

For those hoping to still pose with a large waterfowl, a replacement 10 foot duck named 'Lucky' will be available for you to snap a selfie with.

Rest assured, event staff have confirmed that Mama Duck "will be featured at a future waterfront festival."

Another significant change for the upcoming celebration is the new pay-what-you-can system organizers have announced. "With rising operations costs and dramatic reduction in government funding from all levels this year, it is a very tough time for most festivals and events in Ontario" reads a statement on the Toronto Waterfront Festival.

So what's on the agenda for this weekend's Toronto Waterfront Festival?

The festival will continue its partnership with Canine Watersports Canada (CWC) with their dog dock jumping events.

The canine-centered event will include a 45-foot pool and a variety of swimming events. Dog owners are also encouraged to bring their own pooches for a 'practice swim' between races.

If your looking for live entertainment, Toronto-based artist development agency The Remix Project will be putting on a show.

The prolific music development organization has ties to major Toronto-based artists, such as Jessie Reyez and Wondagurl. The company will be putting on an emerging artist showcase for attendees during Saturday's festivities from 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m, so be sure to check that out.

For those looking for something more whimsical, The Toronto Dance Company will also be gracing the stage during festival hours. The local dance company will be performing on both Saturday and Sunday between 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

You'll also have the opportunity to grab a bite during the festivities from food vendors like The Ultimate Food Truck and Fiesta Empanada.

The Toronto Watefront Festival will be held at Sugar Beach on Sept. 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m on Sunday.