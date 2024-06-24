Radar
10 things to do in Toronto this week

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Things to do in Toronto this week include the Lavazza IncluCity Film Festival where you can watch films under the stars, seeing a musical based on Tim Hortons and the return of one of the city's hottest outdoor Pride parties.

Lead photo by

Andre Luiz Moreira / Shutterstock.com

