You'll want to attend this Toronto wedding market even if you're not getting married

Toronto has a completely unique bridal and wedding market coming up next month, and it's unlike anything you've been to before.

The Love Again Market, organized by the Neighbourhood Market who put on uniquely themed markets all over the city, will feature a selection of local vendors selling vintage, antique and second-hand bridal wear and wedding decor.

At the market, you'll be able to find everything you need to plan your dream wedding without breaking the bank (and while doing your part for the planet.)

Meet potential wedding musicians, florists and photographers in a relaxed environment while you scour the racks of recycled wedding dresses and antique decor to curate a big day that's singularly yours.

Wedding goods are far from all the market has to offer, though. It'll also play host to a ton of different vendors, from tarot card readers to tattoo artists, there's so much to do you'll have the time of your life even if you're single and ready to mingle.

And if that's not enough, your ticket gets you a complimentary drink from the bar.

The Love Again Market will run between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, and will be held at Society Clubhouse (967 College St). Tickets are priced at $11.98 and are on sale now.