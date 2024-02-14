Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
things to do family day weekend

10 things to do in Toronto for Family Day weekend 2024

Radar
Phoebe Knight
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Things to do in Toronto for Family Day Weekend 2024 include checking out some surreal art insallations on the beach, hitting the court at the city's brand-new free pickleball club, and cheering on the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Here's our roundup of things to do in Toronto this weekend. For more ideas, check out our previous roundup for the week, and be sure to head over to our events section for complete listings. 

Lead photo by

I Heart Beer and Tacos Tour

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 things to do in Toronto for Family Day weekend 2024

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto's most fun street festival is back and better than ever this spring

You'll want to attend this Toronto wedding market even if you're not getting married

You can paint your own booty at this body positive Toronto art class

There's a new interactive lights festival coming that will make Toronto shine

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week