Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
valentines day market toronto

A spooky Valentine's market is coming to Toronto

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Toronto is getting a spooky Valentine's Day market by the same creators of the Toronto Dark Arts Market

The My Bloody Valentine Market will take place at the David Bowie-inspired music venue and bar, Ground Control, on Sunday, February 10. The event will feature Toronto-based artists, artisans and creators celebrating Valentine's Day with an eerie flair. 

However, it's not the only Valentine's Day market taking place in Toronto this month, with The Love and Friendship Artisan Market and The Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair also happening that weekend. 

With over 35 vendors to choose from, you are sure to find something unique to gift your loved ones or yourself. 

Indulge in decadent 3D printed chocolate sculptures by chocolatier Philly Wonka, pick up a cute vintage find from Threaded Thrifts or gift your favourite crochet fanatic a knitted rose by Slipknit Crochet. There might even be some creepy taxidermy to check out if that is more your vibe!

When you are ready for a shopping break, make sure to hit up the bar and sip on some tasty drinks as you listen to a love-themed playlist filled with tunes ranging from alternative punk to goth and new wave. 

This free event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. Check out the event's website for a full list of vendors. 

Lead photo by

Terri DiMauro
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

The lobby of a fancy Toronto hotel is about to be turned into a retro arcade

There's a market in Toronto where you can buy the coolest Dragons' Den inventions

A spooky Valentine's market is coming to Toronto

Blue Mountain is having a huge Pride festival this winter and it looks totally fierce

Everything to expect at the massive Studio Ghibli fan market in Toronto

Win 2 tickets to The Big Game Super Bowl Viewing Party at Rebel

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week