A spooky Valentine's market is coming to Toronto

Toronto is getting a spooky Valentine's Day market by the same creators of the Toronto Dark Arts Market.

The My Bloody Valentine Market will take place at the David Bowie-inspired music venue and bar, Ground Control, on Sunday, February 10. The event will feature Toronto-based artists, artisans and creators celebrating Valentine's Day with an eerie flair.

However, it's not the only Valentine's Day market taking place in Toronto this month, with The Love and Friendship Artisan Market and The Erotic Arts and Crafts Fair also happening that weekend.

With over 35 vendors to choose from, you are sure to find something unique to gift your loved ones or yourself.

Indulge in decadent 3D printed chocolate sculptures by chocolatier Philly Wonka, pick up a cute vintage find from Threaded Thrifts or gift your favourite crochet fanatic a knitted rose by Slipknit Crochet. There might even be some creepy taxidermy to check out if that is more your vibe!

When you are ready for a shopping break, make sure to hit up the bar and sip on some tasty drinks as you listen to a love-themed playlist filled with tunes ranging from alternative punk to goth and new wave.

This free event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 10. Check out the event's website for a full list of vendors.