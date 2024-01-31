Radar
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Rebel Super Bowl 2024 viewing party

Win 2 tickets to The Big Game Super Bowl Viewing Party at Rebel

Radar
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Super Bowl 2024 is fast approaching, and now that the matchup is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the next thing to figure out is where you'll be watching the big game.

It's a good thing then that Rebel and BET99 have teamed up to host the largest viewing party in all of Canada on Sunday, February 11.

The Big Game will include a live broadcast of the Super Bowl from Las Vegas, all on Rebel's massive 6K Resolution 85 FT screen. Rebel has promised to make this football viewing experience one to remember.

There will be finger food and specialty drinks with game day eats catered by Cherry St. BBQ and Four Brothers Pizza.

We're giving four (4) lucky winners two (2) tickets to the party! Expect live performances, giveaways, interactive games and other surprises throughout the event.

Check out all the contest details here.
Lead photo by

Rebel
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Radar

Win 2 tickets to The Big Game Super Bowl Viewing Party at Rebel

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Toronto is throwing a huge party to celebrate the city's 190th birthday

One of Toronto's favourite street festivals is coming back this summer

10 things to do in Toronto for Lunar New Year in 2024

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

There's a winter Pride festival happening just outside Toronto this weekend