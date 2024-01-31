Win 2 tickets to The Big Game Super Bowl Viewing Party at Rebel

Super Bowl 2024 is fast approaching, and now that the matchup is set between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the next thing to figure out is where you'll be watching the big game.



It's a good thing then that Rebel and BET99 have teamed up to host the largest viewing party in all of Canada on Sunday, February 11.



The Big Game will include a live broadcast of the Super Bowl from Las Vegas, all on Rebel's massive 6K Resolution 85 FT screen. Rebel has promised to make this football viewing experience one to remember.



There will be finger food and specialty drinks with game day eats catered by Cherry St. BBQ and Four Brothers Pizza.



We're giving four (4) lucky winners two (2) tickets to the party! Expect live performances, giveaways, interactive games and other surprises throughout the event.