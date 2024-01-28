The ROM is being taken over by a gang of inflatable dinosaurs and you can be one of them

While a hoarde of dinos roaming the halls of the ROM sounds like the plot of a Can-con spinoff of Night at the Museum, it's something that's actually happening, and you can get involved in it, too.

Planned by Urban Playground Toronto, the organization behind the massive public pillow fight in Nathan Phillips Square and the watergun fight at Berczy Park, Dino-ROM-A (yes, that's really the event's name,) is planning a truly silly public event to bring joy to Toronto.

If you head to the ROM next month, you may just stumble upon a gaggle of dinosaurs (a.k.a., people dressed in inflatable T-Rex costumes) will descend on the lobby of the ROM to perform a choreographed dance number to "Everybody" by the Backstreet Boys.

Inflatable T-Rex costumes have a soft spot in the hearts of many a Toronto resident, as in recent years they've become a symbol of support for the Toronto Raptors during playoff season, and can occasionally be spotted wandering the city.

If publicly dancing to 90's throwbacks in an inflatable dinosaur costume sounds like your idea of a good time, or, if it's simply too absurd to pass up, you're welcome to join in on the fun -- you just need to supply your own dinosaur costume.

If you want to join the event or want to strategically plan a ROM visit where you'll get to see some dancing dinosaurs, you can follow updates through the flash mob's Facebook event page.

The flash mob will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., pending approval from the ROM.