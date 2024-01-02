There's a two-day Lunar New Year celebration happening in Toronto next month

A two-day Lunar New Year celebration is coming to Toronto next month to help you ring in the Year of the Dragon.

While much of the Western world celebrated New Year's last weekend, many people living in Asia — and people around the world with Asian heritage — have yet to celebrate the Lunar New Year, which is coming up on Feb. 10.

On Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb.11, the Chinatown Centre and Dragon City Mall will be home to a number of special Lunar New Year festivities hosted by the Chinatown BIA.

The various events, some of which are still being announced, will include the 2nd annual Mahjong King Competition, Lion Dance and Chinese Folk Dancing, a Chinese Orchestra, Zodiac Fortune Telling, and Lunar New Year cooking.

Admission to all Lunar New Year events is totally free — just show up to one of the two venues on Spadina Ave. and explore what the new year has to offer you.

Attendees will even have the opportunity to leave a mark on Chinatown that will last long after the celebrations by participating in the Mural Lane Naming Contest, where you can vote on or submit name ideas for a laneway in the neighbourhood.

The winner will receive $200 and one of the four great Chinese novels, not to mention the opportunity to permanently name a laneway.

According to the Chinese zodiac, 2024 will be the Year of the Dragon, which is said to inspire passion and enthusiasm — so channel your inner dragon and head to Chinatown next month for a fire (ha, get it?) weekend.