There's a winter Pride festival happening just outside Toronto this weekend

Horseshoe Valley Ski Resort will be hosting their second annual Pride weekend this weekend, and it looks like it'll be a huge slay (or should we say sleigh?)

Who says Pride celebrations have to be contained to June? The ski resort, located an hour and a half north of Toronto in Simcoe County, sure doesn't think so.

"January is the primetime of our winter season, and winter is overall the busiest time of year for the resort," Sarah Tyler, a spokesperson for Horseshoe, tells blogTO.

"We wanted to provide a unique opportunity to celebrate while lots of guests are adventuring here and include more of our community who are around locally during the winter months."

Between Thursday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 28, the resort will play host to a number of fun events, most of which are open to celebrators of all ages.

The festivities kick off Thursday night with an all-ages drag trivia night hosted by local queen Ivory Towers. That'll be followed by the We're Funny That Way cabaret — which bills itself as "the original and oldest-running queer comedy festival" — hosted by festival founder Maggie Cassella.

On Saturday and Sunday, temporary tattoos, circus performances, and more will be taking place on the Apres Patio, and you can also score 15 per cent off lift tickets if you show up wearing rainbow attire.

"At Horseshoe, we want to encourage openness and inclusion for the elevated experiences of all guests and staff," says Tyler. "By combining arts, culture, and winter activities, the queer community can feel safe and can be included while exploring the outdoors."

Tickets for Horseshoe's Pride Weekend events are on sale now, starting at just $10. Ticket prices vary by event.