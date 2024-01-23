Toronto hotel throwing a huge party to celebrate its 20th anniversary

The Drake Hotel is celebrating their 20th year in business this February, and will be hosting a slew of events to mark the milestone.

In true Drake Hotel form, events will run the gambit of different experiences, like multi-course dinners, parties, art and music panels, and special rates on rooms.

Events

A full schedule of events can be found on the Drake's website if you intend, as I do, to plan your entire month around them.

The month of celebration kicks off with the Chef Alumni Dinner, where you can dine on a multi-course dinner crafted by past executive chefs of the Drake and friends, with pairings from local distillers and wineries.

One particularly exciting event is the WQW Throwback House Party on Feb. 23, which will feature performances from Brendan Canning (of Broken Social Scene) and members of Stars, Zeus, Apostle of Hustle, and more.

If your February takes you to Prince Edward County, there will be a Barn Burner hospitality all-star hockey game where Toronto chefs will compete against Montreal chefs for ultimate glory.

The game will be followed by a huge afterparty featuring Drake and special guest food stations for you to sample.

The hotel will also host art and music panels, as well as selling commemorative merchandise in the Drake Hotel Tuck Shop, limited-edition wines by Rosehall Run and pilsner by Bellwoods Brewery.

Admission for panels is free with an RSVP, and tickets for events are on sale currently through the Drake's website.

Hotel Stays

For those looking to spend the night in the hotel, you can stay in their recently opened Modern Wing, which added 32 rooms, a stunning lobby, meeting and event spaces, indoor courtyard, and new lobby bar to the hotel.

The Drake will be offering special "throwback rates" on Classic Wing rooms for just $200 a night, or you can upgrade to a Modern Wing room for an extra $100 until March 31.

It's not just the Drake Hotel that'll be getting in on the fun. the Drake Underground, Drake Devonshire Inn, and Drake Motor Inn will also be hosting events throughout February to celebrate.