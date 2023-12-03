Street food and holiday winter market opens in Toronto this week

A Toronto street food and winter market featuring 80+ local vendors is opening at Evergreen Brickworks this week.

Toronto's converted brick factory turned trendy venue and nature conservatory, Evergreen Brick Works, will mark the return of their winter market on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The venue's permanent shop will be selling holiday-themed goodies and decor from local vendors, as well as selling Christmas trees in their garden centre and offering festive treats in the Picnic Cafe, all month long in addition to the market, which will be held on Dec. 10 and 17.

The event is a collaboration between Evergreen, Ontario Vintage Market and Ontario Artisan Market, with a focus on sustainable and handmade goods from local vendors.

The event will also have food offerings from a number of the city's most delicious institutions, like WoofDawg, Born2Eat food truck and Slowjams.

Admission to this event will be "Pay What You Can," with no set ticket prices, attendees are asked to make a donation at the door of any amount possible, in an effort to keep the market accessible while also raising funds for the Brick Works' continued programming.

Throughout the year, Brick Works is home to a multitude of different sustainability and nature-centred events; from farmer's markets to camps, gardening workshops and beyond.

The winter market opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.