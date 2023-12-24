10 things to do on Christmas Day in Toronto

Things to do on Christmas Day 2023 in Toronto can be hard to find when it seems like the whole city is shut down. Luckily, we've got you covered with a list of attractions and events that stay open.

Here are a few things you can do on Christmas Day in Toronto.

For the breathtaking price of $145 per person you can attend a Christmas Day brunch at the Omni King Edward Hotel complete with small bites, eggs benny, and a spread of sweet treats.

Merry dragmas! The Drink on Church has drag shows every night, and Christmas is no exception.

The newest illusion museum in the city, iArtS Museum, uses 3D art installations to create crazy photo-worthy optical illusions.

Drom Taberna on Queen West is hosting a live music event at 8 p.m. on Dec. 25 where musicians of all genres will play songs that spread the holiday spirit message of peace, hope, and love.

Dundas West bar Swan Dive is open on Dec. 25 and hosting their Rock Sucker party, where you can dance and groove to hip hop, rock, pop, and soul. The organizers guarantee there will be nothing Christmas-related.

This winter, the Junction has transformed into a free outdoor art gallery with a number of augmented reality art pieces. All you have to do is download the Artivive app, point your phone camera at participating windows and watch the art come to life.

The city has a multitude of festive light displays, from professional light shows to home displays that you can check out. Head to North York to check out the De Sario Festival of Lights or see the Cavalcade of Lights at Nathan Phillips Square.

T.J. O'Shea's Irish Snug in Etobicoke is once again hosting their annual Christmas potluck this year. If you felt like you were missing out on the cooking and camaraderie of the holiday, bring a dish to this Irish pub and turn some strangers into best friends.

Toronto has a ton of outdoor skating rinks and trails you can hit up like the one at Nathan Phillips Square or head out to The Bentway to glide on some ice. Sharpen your skates and check out the closest rink to you.

Buddle up and take a hike at one of the many winter hiking trails across the city. Toronto is a city of ravines and they're some of the best places to take a walk when you want to get closer to nature.