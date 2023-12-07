Holiday market is opening with some of Toronto's most-loved local brands

A holiday market is set to open this weekend in Toronto, and it features some of the city's most loved local brands.

Toronto-based men's clothing and swimwear brand, Bather, is back this year with their second annual Bather + Friends Holiday Market, and it's set to include a diverse array of local vendors and brands.

The event will see Bather's 450 Dufferin flagship (which was opened in partnership with 135 Ossington) transformed into a bustling Christmas market with fifteen other local vendors.

Other vendors in attendance will include handmade knitwear brand Pella Wool, ethical and sustainable swimwear brand Beth Richards, vintage racks from Expo Vintage and a host of the city's best and brightest up-and-coming brands.

The Bather + Friends Holiday Market will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9; Sunday, Dec. 10; Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17.