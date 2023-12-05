Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Free things to do in Toronto this Winter

10 free things to do in Toronto this winter

Radar
Daniela Donayre
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Free things to do in Toronto this winter will keep the winter blues away while saving you some cash. Check out a massive outdoor art exhibit at Woodbine Beach, indulge in some sweet treats from a sugar shack or plunge into freezing water for a good cause. 

Here's some of the free things to do in Toronto this winter.

  • Events you might want to check out
    Date
    About the Event
    Location
    • TD Union Winter
      November 28 - January 29
      TD Union Winter
      Escape the winter chill without sacrificing the fun of skating at Union Winter's free Roller Express Rink. Glide to lively beats on roller skates, and if window shopping is more your vibe, explore the unique stores Union Station has to offer.
      Union Station
    • Skating at The Bentway
      December 16 - February 19
      Skating at The Bentway
      Wear your coziest coat and lace up your skates for a day of winter fun at The Bentway. Stay tuned for special evenings featuring complimentary hot chocolate and free skate rentals!
      The Bentway
    • Winter Solstice Festival
      December 21
      Winter Solstice Festival
      Head over to Kensington market to celebrate the longest night of the year and the return of light as you support local businesses and watch mesmerizing street performers, marvel at giant puppets and admire beautiful handmade lanterns.
      Kensington Market
    • Light Up The Dark
      December 27-29
      Light Up The Dark
      Watch as the gorgeous Aga Khan Museum facade comes to life with beautiful light projections designed by ten Toronto artists. Cozy up after the show with a comforting hot beverage and some yummy Middle Eastern food.
      Aga Khan Museum
    • Record Breaker Cold Plunge
      January 1
      Record Breaker Cold Plunge
      Ready for a winter challenge? Brave the frigid waters alongside hundreds of fellow daredevils as you plunge into the lake for a good cause. While the event is free, every donation will go to jack.org, an organization at the forefront of revolutionizing mental health.
      Woodbine Beach
    • Game Night in the Gallery
      January 4
      Game Night in the Gallery
      If you are obsessed with everything artsy, why not head over to The Power Plant Contemporary Art Gallery for a game night at the museum inspired by their newest installation "The Chess Game".
      The Power Plant Gallery
    • DesignTO
      January 19-28
      DesignTO
      Explore the city with an artistic journey. Immerse yourself in an abstract kaleidoscopic mirror installation or see a site-specific exhibition as a room is transformed into an adult playground at Ace Hotel at this free event celebrating innovating design.
      Multiple Venues
    • Witches Night In
      January 26-27
      Witches Night In
      If you are obsessed with the esoteric make sure to add this witchy market to your calendar. Learn about your future in a tarot reading, pick up some energizing crystals or be one of the first 30 people to arrive to get a free swag bag full of goodies!
      700 Dupont Street
    • Winter Stations
      February 19 - March 31
      Winter Stations
      Grab a warm drink and walk along breezy Woodbine Beach as you observe massive art installations and sculptures made by local Toronto artists. This year artists are challenged to reinvent beloved past installations.
      Woodbine Beach
    • Sugar Shack TO
      March 11-12
      Sugar Shack TO
      Satisfy your sweet tooth at this event celebrating all things maple! Try a maple cream cheese sandwich or stick to some classic maple fudge before checking out a lumberjack show!
      Sugar Beach
    Lead photo by

    Fareen Karim
Lead photo by

Fareen Karim

Join the conversation Load comments

Have an event you’d like to plug? Submit it for free and we’ll add it to the calendar.

Submit Your Event

Check out our Events section for more upcoming events in Toronto .

You might also like...

10 free things to do in Toronto this winter

A huge new Christmas fair called Winter Glow is coming to Toronto

Toronto mall parking lot is now covered in giant decorations and Christmas lights

10 things to do in Toronto this week

Street food and holiday winter market opens in Toronto this week

CN Tower is throwing a New Year's Eve party 114 storeys above Toronto

10 things to do in Toronto this weekend

Toronto home is now covered with 75K twinkling and dancing Christmas lights