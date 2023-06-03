Radar
Toronto's weekly summer beach party is back next month

Combine the fun of going to a beach along with the great vibes of a music festival with Toronto's favourite beach party coming back to Cherry Beach this summer.

Promise Cherry Beach is bringing back electronic music parties every month this summer from July to Labour Day.

The parties will take place every Sunday or on a holiday Monday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Now that Cherry Beach has been ranked as one of the cleanest beaches in Ontario, it's even more reason to head over and take in the festivities.

You'll find a variety of local and international DJs playing great music throughout the festival.

Season passes and individual day passes are available for purchase

