Chinatown is getting a two-day street festival in Toronto this summer

Chinatown's famous street festival is back in Toronto this summer.

The Toronto Chinatown Festival (TCF) will take place on August 19 and 20 this year and is free to attend.

During the two-day program, you'll get a chance to watch cultural performances, eat street food and take part in a variety of activities and parades.

The TCF was established in 2000 and sees nearly 250,000 visitors every year.

The festivities usually begin in the morning and end in the night.

Toronto Chinatown Festival takes place on the west side of Spadina Avenue, between St. Andrew Street and Sullivan Street.

Note that the venue is only accessible by foot and the nearest subway stations are Spadina Station and St. Patrick Station.

The theme for this year is yet to be announced. For more information on the street festival, visit Chinatown's official website.

Toronto Chinatown Festival
